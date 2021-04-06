Daniel Do among four national semifinalists for Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year award

Diversity in sports is a very important topic, said Do, who is an Asian American.

And because the Arthur Ashe Jr. award is about diversity, he wanted to speak up.

“It has been tough the past couple of weeks just dealing with some of the things,” said Do, a 2017 Absegami High School graduate. “Just being able to have this sort of distinction, I don’t want to take it for myself. I want to show that there is representation in my community, and I hope that can inspire other generations and other people who might hesitate in sports because of certain stereotypes.

“I want people to be proud of who they are.”

Candidates for the Ashe award must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore and be active on their campuses or in their communities.

Do participates in multiple outreach programs and clubs at Stockton, including the chemistry society and biochemistry society, going to local high schools and putting on demonstrations. With the cross country and track and field teams, he helps out at local marathons and Special Olympic events. He is a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at Stockton.