LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Dani Donoghue having strong junior season for Mount St. Mary's lacrosse: College notebook

Former Press Player of the Year Dani Donoghue helped the Mount St. Mary’s University women’s lacrosse team extend its winning streak last week.

Donoghue, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, had five goals, an assist, four ground balls and a caused turnover in a 15-4 win over Wagner. She scored in a 13-9 win over Long Island.

The junior midfielder is second on the team in goals (30) and points (38). She has eight assists, 19 ground balls and seven caused turnovers for the Mountaineers (9-4), who are on a three-game winning streak.

Donoghue was The Press Player of the Year in 2018, when she was third in the state with 163 draw controls and added 47 goals and 51 assists as a junior. She finished her Red Raiders career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists following a first-team Press All-Star senior season.

Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) scored in Coastal Carolina’s 20-3 win over Delaware State. She scored twice in a 16-8 loss to Johns Hopkins.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had three draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Temple’s 14-10 win over Cincinnati.

Casey Murray (Mainland) scored in Virginia Commonwealth’s 14-7 loss to Saint Joseph’s.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern Regional) had a goal, an assist and four draw controls in Belmont Abbey’s 23-1 win over Southern Wesleyan.

Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) and Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) each scored in Caldwell’s 20-5 loss to Holy Family. In a 20-5 loss to Wilmington, Steelman scored and Ohnemuller added an assist.

Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made two saves in Chestnut Hill’s 18-2 win over Nyack.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) had three goals, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Jefferson’s 14-9 win over Wilmington. She scored three times in a 13-10 win over Kutztown.

In Kutztown’s 13-10 loss to Jefferson, Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) and Kelly Askins (Absegami) each scored.

In Arcadia’s 22-5 win over Delaware Valley, Isabella Turner (Atlantic City) had two caused turnovers and two ground balls, and Hope Miller (Lacey Township) added a ground ball and a a caused turnover.

Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal, four ground balls and two caused turnovers in Cabrini’s 18-8 win over Marymount. She had two goals, two ground balls and a caused turnover in a 21-12 win over Colorado College.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had two goals and two assists in Hood’s 13-10 loss to Alvernia.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored twice and added an assist in Kean’s 9-8 loss to Drew.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had two goals, an assist, eight draw controls and two ground balls in The College of New Jersey’s 18-3 win over Montclair State.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had three assists in Washington College’s 19-11 loss to McDaniel.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) had two goals and an assist in Widener’s 10-8 loss to Scranton. She scored twice in a 14-10 loss to Messiah.

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 20-12 loss to Stony Brook, Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) had two goals and three assists. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had three ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) went 9 for 17 in faceoffs with five ground balls and a caused turnover.

Billy Germana (Egg Harbor Township) had three ground balls and three caused turnovers in Georgian Court’s 20-10 win over Felician.

Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had two caused turnovers in Wingate’s 14-9 win over Newberry.

In Cabrini’s 15-3 win over Marymount, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had three goals and an assist, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored twice, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) added a goal. In a 9-6 loss to York, Vanaman had a goal and two assists.

In Eastern’s 18-10 win over Lebanon Valley, Kyle Mulrane (Southern) had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 10 of 17 faceoffs and scooped five ground balls. In a 13-12 loss to Stevenson, Mulrane had an assist.

In FDU-Florham’s 16-6 loss to DeSales, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had eight ground balls and nine caused turnovers, and Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) added an assist. In a 12-7 loss to Lycoming, Nawrocki scored three times and added three ground balls.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had an assist and three ground balls in Immaculata’s 11-4 loss to Marywood. He had a goal and six assists in a 10-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainand) won fourth singles 6-0, 6-1 and second doubles 8-0 in TCNJ’s 9-0 win over Drew. He won third singles 6-0, 6-2 and second doubles 8-0 in a 9-0 win over Ramapo. He won fourth singles 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in a 7-2 win over Salisbury.

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) won first doubles in Rutgers’ 4-1 loss to Iowa.

Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won first doubles 8-5 in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-1 loss to Ursinus. She won first doubles 8-7 (7-5) in a 7-2 loss to Stockton.

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won sixth singles 6-2, 6-3 in TCNJ’s 9-0 win over Kutztown.

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) shot a two-day 143 (3-over par) to tie for eighth at the Columbia Invitational. After a first-day 76, he shot a 67 on the second round. The Dragons won the team title.

Caleb Rossi (Southern) tied for 72nd at the Columbia Invitational, shooting an 84-77—161 for Saint Peter’s.

Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (Hammonton) placed second with a 5-over-par 77 at the Knights Spring Invitational.

Women’s golf

Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) shot an 87 for Hamilton in a 330-483 win over Utica.

Coming Wednesday

Updates on local athletes competing in softball and women's track and field.

