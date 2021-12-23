Cumberland grad Andrew Pierce hired as football assistant at Delaware

Andrew Pierce has been on a football journey, and he said this trip he's been on has brought him back home to the University of Delaware.

Pierce, a 2009 Cumberland Regional High School graduate and former standout running back for the Blue Hens, was hired as the running backs coach for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school, Delaware head coach Ryan Carty announced Thursday. He was one of four coaches hired by Delaware.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity to come back home, and I can't wait to get started and help build the future of Delaware football," Pierce, 30, said by telephone.

Pierce is a 2014 Delaware grad, starring on the football team as a walk-on. In 47 games from 2010-13, he rushed for 4,459 yards (second in school history) on 930 carries (4.8 yards per carry) with 44 touchdowns (third in school history).

Pierce was a two-time team captain and three-time All-American with the Blue Hens. He graduated with a degree in health behavior science.

The Blue Hens wrapped up a 5-6 season last month. Redshirt junior Dean Hall is a running back on Delaware and a player Pierce will get to work with next season, he said.