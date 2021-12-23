Cumberland grad Andrew Pierce hired as football assistant at Delaware

Andrew Pierce has been on a football journey, and he said this trip he's been on has brought him back home to the University of Delaware.
Pierce, a 2009 Cumberland Regional High School graduate and former standout running back for the Blue Hens, was hired as the running backs coach for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school, Delaware head coach Ryan Carty announced Thursday. He was one of four coaches hired by Delaware.
"It's an unbelievable opportunity to come back home, and I can't wait to get started and help build the future of Delaware football," Pierce, 30, said by telephone.
Pierce is a 2014 Delaware grad, starring on the football team as a walk-on. In 47 games from 2010-13, he rushed for 4,459 yards (second in school history) on 930 carries (4.8 yards per carry) with 44 touchdowns (third in school history).
Pierce was a two-time team captain and three-time All-American with the Blue Hens. He graduated with a degree in health behavior science.
The Blue Hens wrapped up a 5-6 season last month. Redshirt junior Dean Hall is a running back on Delaware and a player Pierce will get to work with next season, he said.
"I set out to hire coaches who love UD football, can't wait to come to the office every day and have the desire to affect young men in a positive way," Carty said in a release from the school. "Andrew fits the criteria perfectly. An ex-standout student-athlete as a Blue Hen, he has worked his way into this role and will do an amazing job directing his running backs to follow in his footsteps."
Pierce played professionally in the Indoor Football League from 2015-17. After his pro career, he coached at Cumberland Regional in 2017-18 as the offensive coordinator, was the running backs coach at Rowan University in 2019, and had been a player development coach and wide receivers quality control coach at Rutgers University since March 2020.
Pierce, from Bridgeton and now lives in Washington Township, said he wanted to continue being around the game of football and have an impact on younger players.
"The game of football teaches you a lot about life," Pierce said. "It's a great way for young men to grow and teach them all the skills about life. I have the ability to impact them each day as a coach."
He got a taste of that at Rutgers when he started out in player development. He had a hand in helping players off the field adapt to college life and the workload that comes with playing at the Division-I level. In both his positions, he worked with some talented players, including running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) and wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), both of whom declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Getting to work with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano also provided invaluable experience.
"He is one of the best coaches in college football, without a doubt," Pierce said of Schiano, whose 5-7 Scarlet Knights will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31. Pierce will not be heading to Jacksonville, Florida for that game.
"I have learned so much. That staff there is unbelievable. They've done an unbelievable job so far, and I see them doing a lot of great things and building that program to where it was and bring it passed that."
At Cumberland, Pierce was a first-team Press All-Star his junior and senior seasons (2007-08). He finished his career with more than 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns, both school records.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
