Cooper Knorr, Dino Gromitsaris earn NJAC weekly awards
Stockton University athletes Cooper Knorr and Dino Gromitsaris both earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors, the university announced Monday.

Knorr was chosen Runner of the Week in men's cross country for the second time this season, while Gromitsaris was selected Defensive Player of the Week in men's soccer for the third time in his career.

Knorr won the men's race at the NJAC Championships on Saturday, becoming just the second NJAC champion at Stockton. The senior from Manalapan, Monmouth County, won the 8-kilometer race in a personal-best 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds.

Abad Akhtar won the event in 2010.

Gromitsaris earned two shutouts last week, a 1-0 win over Kean on Wednesday and a 1-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden on Saturday. The senior kicked out five shots against Kean, and made one save on one shot against Rutgers-Camden.

He has nine career shutouts.

For the season, Gromitsaris leads the NJAC in saves (15) and shutouts (two). He is third in goals-against average (1.00) and fourth in save percentage (.789).

Cooper Knorr headshot

KNORR

Stockton University runner Cooper Knorr
Dino Gromitsaris headshot

GROMITSARIS

Stockton University men's soccer goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris

