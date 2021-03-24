Cooper Knorr, Dino Gromitsaris earn NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University athletes Cooper Knorr and Dino Gromitsaris both earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors, the university announced Monday.

Knorr was chosen Runner of the Week in men's cross country for the second time this season, while Gromitsaris was selected Defensive Player of the Week in men's soccer for the third time in his career.

Knorr won the men's race at the NJAC Championships on Saturday, becoming just the second NJAC champion at Stockton. The senior from Manalapan, Monmouth County, won the 8-kilometer race in a personal-best 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds.

Abad Akhtar won the event in 2010.

Gromitsaris earned two shutouts last week, a 1-0 win over Kean on Wednesday and a 1-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden on Saturday. The senior kicked out five shots against Kean, and made one save on one shot against Rutgers-Camden.

He has nine career shutouts.

For the season, Gromitsaris leads the NJAC in saves (15) and shutouts (two). He is third in goals-against average (1.00) and fourth in save percentage (.789).

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.