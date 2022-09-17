 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan

College Football Hall of Famer Shelby Jordan dies

Obit Jordan Football

Shelby Jordan, a former linebacker from Washington University in St. Louis, is recognized during the National Football Foundation enshrinement ceremony Aug. 28, 2013, in Atlanta. Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, died Sept. 9.

IRVING, Texas — Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died.

He was 70.

Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released Friday by the College Football Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. Neither provided a cause of death or said where his death occurred.

Jordan, a linebacker in college, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft but he was cut after training camp. He signed with New England as a free agent in 1974 and got hurt in training camp. He transitioned to offensive tackle and saw his first NFL action in 1975.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. He finished his career with the Raiders and was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Jordan and his wife, Donzella, founded a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation to provide affordable urban housing and services for families and seniors.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri, and later attended East St. Louis (Illinois) High School. 

