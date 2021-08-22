College football 2021: A return to normal wrapped in change

The 2021 college football season holds the promise of a return to normal after a pandemic-wrecked fall led to cancellations, postponements and headache after headache.

The games are on. Fans are getting ready to head back into the stadiums.

At the same time, college sports is entering a new era, with less-restrictive transfer rules and players who are permitted for the first time to be paid endorsers.

And the pandemic is not over. While there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that this season won't be the struggle 2020 was, there is still more than a little uncertainty about how this all plays out — off the field and on as No. 1 Alabama tries to win a second consecutive national title against a host of challengers.

"It's an interesting time," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said.

Is it ever.

THE PANDEMIC

The season is a go, unaltered at this point, with all the conferences onboard —- unlike last year at this time. Vaccination rates among college football teams appear to be significantly ahead of the general adult population.