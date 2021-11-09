College basketball ready to rev up with fans in the stands

Talk about buildup for a season.

College basketball had March Madness wiped out and no national champion because of the pandemic in 2020. Last season was mostly played without fans, and the NCAA Tournament was in an Indianapolis bubble

Well, the doors are open this season, which tipped off Tuesday, and the arenas will be packed. The fans will love it and the players will, too.

And it should be an incredible ride to the men's Final Four in New Orleans with so many great teams, veteran players with extra eligibility and another crop of fabulous freshmen.

Let's do this.

TOP TEAMS

Gonzaga. The top-ranked Zags came up one win short of their first national title last year and will be among the favorites to get back there this season.

UCLA. Nearly everyone is back from the Bruins' 2021 Final Four run. Don't be surprised if they get there again — and maybe win it.