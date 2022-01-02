CFP title game QBs: Former 5-star recruit vs. former walk-on

There were many questions from outsiders heading into the playoff about Georgia’s confidence in Bennett and if JT Daniels, who opened the season as the starter, could replace the former walk-on. But not from inside the program. Bennett completed 21 of 31 passes for 310 yards in the Orange Bowl, and Georgia became the first CFP team to score on each of its first five possessions.

“As a leader on our offense, he doesn’t let that negativity go to his head, for real. Like he said, he ain’t got no social media … and he just let the noise go over his head and play football. That’s what I love about him,” Bulldogs running back James Cook said.

“I didn’t go out there and play well today in spite of people. I came out there and played well and worked hard throughout the few weeks we had off because my teammates needed me to do that, and we needed that to win,” Bennett said. “As far as a statement, that’s my goal every week is to play that well.”

Bennett is a Georgia native, while Young went to Alabama after growing up in Southern California.