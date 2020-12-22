Cedar Creek's Bo Melton to return to Rutgers for one more season

"Coach Schiano always preaches to chop the moment, and the biggest thing I’ve been doing lately is chopping the moment with my teammates because we still have games on the schedule," Melton said last week when asked if he made a decision on whether or not to return.

After Rutgers' season-ending 28-21 loss to Nebraska on Friday, the players had exit interviews Monday, and Melton gave an early Christmas gift to Scarlet Knights fans.

Melton was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, which is an award that is given annually to the most versatile player in college football. There are more than 85 athletes currently on the list.

He is also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Melton was named Big Ten all-conference honorable mention last week. He was a big reason Rutgers' offense averaged a program-best 26.7 points this season and scored 20 or more points in eight points of their nine games.

Melton joins senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who had 101 total tackles (11 for loss) and senior defensive lineman Julius Turner in returning to the Scarlet Knights for another year. Defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour and safety Brendon White both declared for the NFL Draft.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.