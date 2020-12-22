Cedar Creek's Bo Melton to return to Rutgers for one more season

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors gave fall athletes an extra year of eligibility in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the schedule.
Mays Landing's Bo Melton took that option.
The Rutgers University football standout and senior wide receiver announced Tuesday that he will return to Piscataway next season after posting a career-best season.
Melton posted a 1 minute, 8 second video on Twitter with recent highlights from this season and the caption “Revenge Tour 21 ... back to the banks.”
Next season will be his fifth as a Scarlet Knight.
The Cedar Creek High School graduate finished this season with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns, which were all career bests and team-leading numbers.
Melton also added two rushing touchdowns and a 58-yard punt return for a score. He produced 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams.
Melton produced three multi-touchdown games. Prior to this season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver did not have more than one touchdown in a single game.
Last week, Melton praised coach Greg Schiano, offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood for unleashing his potential and showcase his abilities.
"Coach Schiano always preaches to chop the moment, and the biggest thing I’ve been doing lately is chopping the moment with my teammates because we still have games on the schedule," Melton said last week when asked if he made a decision on whether or not to return.
After Rutgers' season-ending 28-21 loss to Nebraska on Friday, the players had exit interviews Monday, and Melton gave an early Christmas gift to Scarlet Knights fans.
Melton was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, which is an award that is given annually to the most versatile player in college football. There are more than 85 athletes currently on the list.
He is also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.
Melton was named Big Ten all-conference honorable mention last week. He was a big reason Rutgers' offense averaged a program-best 26.7 points this season and scored 20 or more points in eight points of their nine games.
Melton joins senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who had 101 total tackles (11 for loss) and senior defensive lineman Julius Turner in returning to the Scarlet Knights for another year. Defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour and safety Brendon White both declared for the NFL Draft.
