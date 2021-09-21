 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek grad Max Melton suspended for Rutgers trip to Michigan.
Cedar Creek grad Max Melton suspended for Rutgers trip to Michigan.

Rutgers Ohio St Football

Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, cuts upfield against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during their game last season. Melton, a Cedar Creek graduate, will start at cornerback vs. Temple.

 Jay LaPrete, Associated Press

Cedar Creek High School graduate and starting Rutgers cornerback Malachi "Max" Melton has been suspended for the team's game against Michigan on Saturday. 

Melton along with Willingboro graduate Chris Long were suspended for the road game, 3:30 p.m. on ABC, following an incident with a paintball gun on Tuesday morning, head coach Greg Schiano said in a statement Tuesday morning.  

“I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paint ball gun. Both players have been suspended immediately,” said Schiano. 

Melton has been one of the breakout players for the Scarlet Knights this season. Melton leads the team with two interceptions and four pass breakups. During the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Melton had 21 total tackles.  

Two weeks again following Rutgers' win over Syracuse, Schiano praised Melton's play. 

“Max is, I think, playing at a high level right now,” Schiano said. “He’s doing a good job.”

Melton had originally committed to fellow Big Ten member Purdue, but later switched his commitment to Rutgers. 

