Cedar Creek grad Max Melton suspended for Rutgers trip to Michigan.

Cedar Creek High School graduate and starting Rutgers cornerback Malachi "Max" Melton has been suspended for the team's game against Michigan on Saturday.

Melton along with Willingboro graduate Chris Long were suspended for the road game, 3:30 p.m. on ABC, following an incident with a paintball gun on Tuesday morning, head coach Greg Schiano said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paint ball gun. Both players have been suspended immediately,” said Schiano.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melton has been one of the breakout players for the Scarlet Knights this season. Melton leads the team with two interceptions and four pass breakups. During the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Melton had 21 total tackles.

Two weeks again following Rutgers' win over Syracuse, Schiano praised Melton's play.

“Max is, I think, playing at a high level right now,” Schiano said. “He’s doing a good job.”

Melton had originally committed to fellow Big Ten member Purdue, but later switched his commitment to Rutgers.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.