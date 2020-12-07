Cedar Creek grad Max Melton off to strong start to Rutgers career

Malachi “Max” Melton is having a good start to his college football career.
The Rutgers University freshman defensive back has made 17 tackles, including three games with three or more tackles.
Melton also has a fumble recovery and earned his first-career start Nov. 7 against Ohio State, which is ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press’ Top 25.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said there is still much room for development but that the 2020 Cedar Creek High School graduate has definitely made an impact.
“I am really impressed with Max,” Schiano said in a videoconference with reporters Monday. “He is a freshman, so there is always the growing pains, right? Things that you take for granted, maybe, and you can’t.
“But he is a really talented football player. He is very natural at the position, so he has been productive. He has been productive on special teams. I think he has a very bright future. But the future is now, for him.”
As a senior in high school, Melton was a first-team Press All-Star and led Cedar Creek to the Central Jersey Group II title. Melton’s older brother, Bo, is a standout senior wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights.
The Melton brother’s father, Gary, also played football at Rutgers from 1987-91 and their mother, Vicky, competed on the Rutgers women’s basketball team from 1989-93. Schiano knows the family well and was a graduate assistant coach on the football team when Gary, a wide receiver and running back, played in Piscataway.
This season, Max has played in six of seven games for Rutgers (2-5). The 6-foot, 181-pound defender made a career-high six tackles in the Scarlet Knights’ 38-27 season-opening win over Michigan State on Oct. 24.
“He is playing a lot of football,” Schiano said of Melton, who initially committed to Purdue before switching last December. “He‘s in a lot of situations, so I’m excited about what he can do.”
Bo Melton is having a career-best season, recording 512 receiving yards on 37 receptions (a 13.84 average) with six touchdowns, the most in his career.
The other wideouts, including Shameen Jones and Aron Cruickshank, also producing at a much higher level this year. Schiano said that has much to do with first-year wide receiver coach and former Rutgers standout Tiquan Underwood.
“Probably what stands out most is the relationship that he has with his guys (and) how much he invests into them,” Schiano said of Underwood, who spent five seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-10), New England Patriots (2011) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13).
“You can talk about skill development, you can talk about mindset (and) all these things. But to me it’s the connection he has with his guys.”
Rutgers will play its final game against Maryland (2-2) at noon Saturday at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins had some games, including this past weekend's against Michigan, canceled due to the coronavirus.
“There are four games, so that’s what you go off of,” Schiano said about the lack of film on Maryland this season and the difficulty preparing for the matchup. “You can look at last year, but every year is different. Every team is different.
“It is what it’s, really, you don’t have a choice," Schiano said. "That’s what you go on. But they had some time to prepare and, who knows what they changed, but we will have to adjust on the fly. That is always the case, but that may be more of the case this week. But we are prepared for that.”
Note: The NCAA Division I college football signing day is Dec. 16. Former St. Augustine Prep receiver Carnell Davis, who now attends Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, and St. Joseph Academy defensive end/tight end Keshon Griffin, both seniors, are committed to Rutgers. Schiano said it’s weird signing day is in the middle of a game week (the Big Ten will have a championship week of added games Dec. 19) but added that he is excited about the 2021 class.
