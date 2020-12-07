Cedar Creek grad Max Melton off to strong start to Rutgers career

This season, Max has played in six of seven games for Rutgers (2-5). The 6-foot, 181-pound defender made a career-high six tackles in the Scarlet Knights’ 38-27 season-opening win over Michigan State on Oct. 24.

“He is playing a lot of football,” Schiano said of Melton, who initially committed to Purdue before switching last December. “He‘s in a lot of situations, so I’m excited about what he can do.”

Bo Melton is having a career-best season, recording 512 receiving yards on 37 receptions (a 13.84 average) with six touchdowns, the most in his career.

The other wideouts, including Shameen Jones and Aron Cruickshank, also producing at a much higher level this year. Schiano said that has much to do with first-year wide receiver coach and former Rutgers standout Tiquan Underwood.

“Probably what stands out most is the relationship that he has with his guys (and) how much he invests into them,” Schiano said of Underwood, who spent five seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-10), New England Patriots (2011) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13).

“You can talk about skill development, you can talk about mindset (and) all these things. But to me it’s the connection he has with his guys.”