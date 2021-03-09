Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton says brother, coaches led him back to Rutgers for 5th season

Melton said there is still a lot to improve on and, as a leader, he aims to bring along the younger players on the team and in the wide receiver room, which includes incoming wide receiver Carnell Davis, who played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, but is a Galloway Township resident who played for St. Augustine Prep before transferring.

“Great player, especially at St. Augustine, our (Cedar Creek’s) rival,” Melton said. “He is a great player. Tall, lengthy dude. He can get separation at the top. I knew him for a long time, and hopefully we can get (him) in here and do his thing. Actually, we have been working really hard in the weight room with him, and he has been preparing really well. So, let’s get him on the field and see how good he does.

“It’s going to be good to see.”

Gleeson has said wide receivers are very important in his scheme, especially in setting the tone for the hurry-up offense. Melton agreed, adding that the wider receivers are the “speed of the team” and “brings the energy.”

Rutgers, which went 3-6 in 2020, will have a full spring and offseason to get ready for next season, unlike like last year when the pandemic disrupted everything.