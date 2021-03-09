Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton says brother, coaches led him back to Rutgers for 5th season

Bo Melton is excited and ready for his fifth season in Piscataway.
The Rutgers University standout wide receiver spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the season ended in December. Melton, like many seniors across the country, took the extra year of eligibility and will return to the field next season. It is an option the NCAA gave Division I athletes because the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc on the collegiate schedule.
Melton cited head coach Greg Schiano, wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson in making that decision. Melton, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, is coming off a career year, and their first year together, those three coaches had much to do with his success.
“You know, I’ve been here only one year with them,” Melton said. “I wanted an extra year to grow and get better as a player. … I’m just trying to get better in the offense and as a team.”
But a bigger factor was competing alongside his brother for another year.
Malachi “Max” Melton, also a Cedar Creek graduate, was a freshman defensive back in 2020. Max made 21 total tackles, including eight in the final two games he played. He also had a fumble recovery.
“Just seeing him grow has been a blessing for me,” Bo said. “So, just playing with him again and just having the opportunity to come back is a great advantage for me.”
Bo Melton finished last season with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions and scored six touchdowns, all career bests and team-leading numbers. He also added two rushing TDs and a 58-yard punt return for a score. He produced 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams.
Melton had three multi-touchdown games, the first three of his career.
Melton received a Big Ten all-conference honorable mention and was a big reason Rutgers’ offense averaged a program-best 26.7 points and scored 20 or more points in eight of its nine games.
“The biggest factor (for those numbers) was really preparing for our teams every week and just having the coaching staff here with coach (Underwood), coach Gleeson along with coach Schiano,” Melton said. “Just having them there just to make me a better player. They kind of got to my craft and just tried to get the weakest points I was at and just make them better.
“Really, just grinding as a player and grinding every day and every week and (they) helped me out tremendously, and especially with the team.”
Melton noted that he wasn’t a complete receiver until Underwood took over as the wide receivers coach. Every week, Underwood would give Melton something new to work on and would critique him.
“Going into this season, (I will) continue to work on my craft to be a better person and better player along with all the other receivers,” 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver said.
Melton said there is still a lot to improve on and, as a leader, he aims to bring along the younger players on the team and in the wide receiver room, which includes incoming wide receiver Carnell Davis, who played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, but is a Galloway Township resident who played for St. Augustine Prep before transferring.
“Great player, especially at St. Augustine, our (Cedar Creek’s) rival,” Melton said. “He is a great player. Tall, lengthy dude. He can get separation at the top. I knew him for a long time, and hopefully we can get (him) in here and do his thing. Actually, we have been working really hard in the weight room with him, and he has been preparing really well. So, let’s get him on the field and see how good he does.
“It’s going to be good to see.”
Gleeson has said wide receivers are very important in his scheme, especially in setting the tone for the hurry-up offense. Melton agreed, adding that the wider receivers are the “speed of the team” and “brings the energy.”
Rutgers, which went 3-6 in 2020, will have a full spring and offseason to get ready for next season, unlike like last year when the pandemic disrupted everything.
“Having another year under coach Gleeson’s offense and his playbook and his scheme will enhance our preparation and enhance our ability to go faster,” Melton said. “So, just as a no-huddle offense, if we just keep going out there and learning the playbook even more, it’ll give us a better chance to go faster in the offense.”
