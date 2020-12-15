Cedar Creek Grad Bo Melton named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Rutgers University wide receiver Bo Melton was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his latest performance, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. The award, now in its 11th season, is named after Hall of Famer and former Green Bay Packer standout Paul Hornung.

The annual winner and his family will be honored at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

There are about 85 athletes currently on the list.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melton scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Rutgers (3-5) to a 27-24 victory over Maryland on Saturday, including his first career rushing score on a 44-yard double-reverse run.

The Cedar Creek High School graduate and Mays Landing resident has nine touchdowns this season (six receiving, two rushing and one punt return), which is the second-most scores in the Big Ten Conference.

Melton has 42 receptions for 557 yards. He also makes contributions on special teams to go along with his numbers at wide receiver (producing 758 all-purpose yards).