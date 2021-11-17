Caroline Gallagher, Haleigh Flukey earn player of the year honors in field hockey: College notebook

Two former Cape-Atlantic League field hockey standouts were honored as their respective conference’s players of the year last week.
Cabrini University sophomore Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township H.S.) was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year. Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham senior Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Offensive Player of the Year.
Gallagher had 13 goals and eight assists, both tops in the Atlantic East, to help lead the Cavaliers to the conference title. She was also named to the all-conference first team.
Flukey had a team-leading 16 goals to go with five assists in 20 games for the Devils, who went 12-8. She was also named to the all-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom first team.
FDU-Florham played in the East Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament over the weekend. Flukey scored twice in a 2-1 win over Cabrini in the first round and once in a 2-1 loss to Ramapo in the final.
Molly Reardon (Ocean City) scored twice in Salisbury’s 3-2 win over Lynchburg in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. She scored the game-tying goal in the 47th minute and the game winner 66 seconds into OT.
Liberty, whose players include Alexis Paone (Ocean City), advanced to the D-I Final Four following wins over Saint Joseph’s (2-0) and Rutgers (3-2). Saint Joseph’s players included another Ocean City grad, Nicholl Fenton. Liberty will face Maryland in a national semifinal at noon Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Men’s soccer
Immaculata midfielder Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) was named to the Atlantic East Conference first team Nov. 9. He scored two goals in 18 games (16 starts) for the Mighty Macs.
Drew midfielder Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) was named to the Landmark Conference first team Nov. 10. He scored a team-leading eight goals and added an assist in 18 games for the Rangers.
Zach Matik (Mainland Regional) made two saves in Muhlenberg’s 3-2 win over Alvernia in the ECAC Tournament. He made three saves for his third shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Rutgers-Camden in the semifinals. The Mules will face Rutgers-Newark in the title game this weekend.
Women’s soccer
Sophia Ridolfo (Buena Regional) scored in Georgian Court’s 4-1 loss to Wilmington in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament semifinals.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made five saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 2-1 loss to Florida Tech in the Sunshine State Conference Tournament.
Women’s volleyball
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands Regional) had 14 kills and four digs in Felician’s 3-2 loss to Caldwell. She had eight kills and four digs in a 3-1 win over Wilmington.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had nine assists and 12 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-2 loss to Wilmington.
Men’s swimming
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) finished second in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 49.54 seconds for Yale in a 153-147 loss to Columbia.
Rowan’s Nikodem Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was seventh in the 3-meter dive (154.9 points) at the Rowan Invitational. He also took sixth in the 1-meter dive (187.25).
Women’s swimming
Grace Curry (EHT) swam on Iona’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:50.72) in a 179-115 loss to Binghamton.
Marlee Canale (Oakcrest) won the 200 backstroke (2:10.48) for Maine in a 153-147 loss to Holy Cross.
Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on Rider’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:49.45) in a tri-meet with Delaware (247-35 loss) and La Salle (194.5-83.5 loss).
Rowan’s Megan Anderson (Ocean City) was sixth in the 3-meter dive (119.45 points) and seventh in the 1-meter dive (137.45) at the Rowan Invitational.
Abigail Malandro (Southern Regional) won three races for William Paterson in a tri-meet sweep against John Jay (76-23) and Maritime (62-37). She won the 50 free (26.42), 100 free (58.08) and 200 free (2:10.66) races.
Wrestling
American’s Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at the Bearcat Open. He won by pin in 2:26 at 165 pounds.
Mike Waszen (Holy Spirit) won an 8-3 decision at 197 pounds for Franklin & Marshall in a 33-9 victory over Elizabethtown.
Johnson & Wales’ Vincent Ceglie (Lacey Township) went 2-2 at the Ithaca Invitational. He won a 9-1 major decision and a 14-8 decision at 197 pounds.
Lycoming’s Joey Garcia (Ocean City) won by pin fall (1:49) in the consolation bracket at 174 pounds at the Jefferson Invitational.
Ursinus’ Gary Nagle (Middle Township) placed second at 184 pounds at the Racich Rumble Invitational. He opened with a 6-3 decision and followed that with a pin. He advanced to the final with decisions of 3-2 and 8-6 before falling 4-3 in double overtime. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) placed sixth at 133 pounds, winning a 13-1 major decision and a 5-3 decision before dropping the next three bouts (the last on a medical forfeit). Jackson Brandt (Lacey) went 2-2 at 174 pounds, his wins coming via pin (5:42) and a 5-2 decision.
Wilkes’ Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) placed sixth at 197 pounds at the Racich Rumble Invitational, going 5-3. He opened with a pin in 45 seconds before getting pinned in the second period of his next bout. He then rattled off four straight wins — a pin in 1:18, a 14-10 decision, a pin in 2:18 and a 6-2 decision — before dropping his final two bouts.
