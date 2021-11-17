Caroline Gallagher, Haleigh Flukey earn player of the year honors in field hockey: College notebook

Two former Cape-Atlantic League field hockey standouts were honored as their respective conference’s players of the year last week.

Cabrini University sophomore Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township H.S.) was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year. Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham senior Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Offensive Player of the Year.

Gallagher had 13 goals and eight assists, both tops in the Atlantic East, to help lead the Cavaliers to the conference title. She was also named to the all-conference first team.

Flukey had a team-leading 16 goals to go with five assists in 20 games for the Devils, who went 12-8. She was also named to the all-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom first team.

FDU-Florham played in the East Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament over the weekend. Flukey scored twice in a 2-1 win over Cabrini in the first round and once in a 2-1 loss to Ramapo in the final.

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) scored twice in Salisbury’s 3-2 win over Lynchburg in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. She scored the game-tying goal in the 47th minute and the game winner 66 seconds into OT.