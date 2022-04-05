Carina Raymond's offense has Jefferson lacrosse on 5-game winning streak: College notebook

The offense of Carina Raymond helped drive the Jefferson University women’s lacrosse team to a pair of victories last week.

The sophomore attack had four goals and an assist in a 22-0 win over Chestnut Hill. She had five goals in a 22-2 victory over Caldwell as the Rams won their fifth straight and improved to 5-3.

On Monday, she was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference’s weekly honor roll.

Raymond, a 2020 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from Cape May, leads the Rams in scoring this season with 29 goals and is tied for the team lead with 31 points.

Kira Sides (Middle Township) had an assist in La Salle’s 18-7 loss to Davidson.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had three goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 13-5 win over Merrimack.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had four draw controls, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Temple’s 20-9 win over Vanderbilt.

Casey Murray (Mainland Regional) scored in Virginia Commonwealth’s 20-7 loss to Massachusetts. She had two goals and an assist in a 13-10 win over Duquesne.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern Regional) had an assist in Belmont Abbey’s 23-7 win over Emmanuel.

In Caldwell’s 20-16 win over Felician, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored four times, and Pheobe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) scored twice. Mia Monacelli (Egg Harbor Township) made 11 saves. In a 22-2 loss to Jefferson, Steelman scored.

Tess Grimley (Ocean City) scored and added three draw controls in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 16-9 win over Virginia’s College at Wise.

Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) scored in Kutztown’s 15-13 loss to West Chester.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 21-12 win over Stockton.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had three goals in Hood’s 17-11 loss to Lebanon Valley.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) had three goals and an assist in Kean’s 15-6 win over DeSales.

Colleen Mason (Southern) had three goals and two draw controls in Ramapo’s 16-9 loss to St. Joseph’s Long Island.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in The College of New Jersey’s 16-10 win over Gettysburg.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had two assists in Washington College’s 16-8 loss to Gettysburg.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) had two goals and an assist in Widener’s 16-1 win over Eastern. She scored three in a 13-7 win over Hood.

Men’s lacrosse

Cade Johnson (Southern) scored twice in Chestnut Hill’s 20-9 win over Felician.

Billy Germana (EHT) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 17-8 loss to Wilmington.

In Cabrini’s 29-1 win over Centenary, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine Prep) had three goals and five assists, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) scored. In a 22-6 win over Immaculata, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored twice, Vanaman had a goal and two assists and Rauner scored.

Kyle Mulrane (Southern) scored in Eastern’s 21-6 loss to York.

MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had a goal, an assist and six ground balls in FDU-Florham’s 11-9 win over Wilkes.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had three assists and four ground balls in Immaculata’s 18-13 win over Rosemont. He had an assist in a 22-6 loss to Cabrini.

Men’s basketball

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 12 points, four blocks, three rebounds and two assists in St. Bonaventure’s 84-77 loss to Xavier in the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Killibarda (Mainland) won fourth singles 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 11-9 and second doubles 8-7 (11-9) in TCNJ’s 6-3 win over Swarthmore.

Women’s tennis

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won sixth singles 6-3, 6-1 in TCNJ’s 9-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Men’s golf

Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot a two-day 157 (80-77) to place third at the Arcadia Spring Kick Off Classic.

Women’s golf

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) shot a first-day 85 to tie for sixth place at the Westminster Invitational. The second day of the tournament was canceled due to weather.

Women’s outdoor track

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the triple jump (11.94 meters) at the Towson Invitational. She also ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (47.48 seconds).

Monmouth’s Isabella Leake (EHT) was fifth in the 800 (2 minutes, 19.58 seconds) and eighth in the 1,500 (4:47.58) at the Towson Invitational. Anne Rutledge (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:56.98).

New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) set the school triple jump record at 10.9 meters to place 17th at the Colonial Relays. She and Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on the 4x400 relay that placed 15th (3:59.83).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was third in the 400 hurdles (1:02.45) for Saint Peter’s at the Colonial Relays.

Rutgers’ Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was eighth in the javelin (46.39m) at the Florida Relays. Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was ninth in the triple jump (11.73m). Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) ran on the sixth-place 4x100 relay (45.07).

Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was eighth in the hammer throw (44.21m) and 10th in the javelin (32.23m) at the Towson Invitational.

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland) was sixth in the pole vault (2.6m) at the Danny Curran Invitational at Widener University.

Rowan’s Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was fifth in the 400 (59.50) at the Danny Curran Invitational. Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was seventh in the pole vault (2.45m).

