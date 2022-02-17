CAL presence felt with Barton baseball team: College notebook

Four former Cape-Atlantic League baseball players have helped NCAA Division II Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, open the season 5-3.

In Barton’s 5-2 win over Coker, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton H.S.) singled, scored and drove in a run, Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled, scored and stole two bases, and Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) hit an RBI single.

In an 11-5 loss to Millersville, Scaranda hit an RBI double and scored, McIsaac scored and drove in a run, Beebe drove in a run, and Gonzalez singled, scored twice and drove in a run. In an 11-2 win over Millersville, Scaranda singled, scored twice and drove in a run, McIsaac had two hits and two runs, Beebe singled and scored, and Gonzalez hit a three-run double and scored. In a 3-0 win over Millersville, Beebe drove in a run on a walk, and McIsaac hit a two-run double.

In Barton’s 9-6 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne, McIsaac singled and doubled, Beebe doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, and Gonzalez singled, doubled and drove in a run.

In a 5-3 win over East Stroudsburg, Scaranda had two hits, McIsaac singled and scored, Beebe scored, and Gonzalez singled and scored twice. In a 6-3 loss to East Stroudsburg, Scaranda had an RBI, McIsaac singled and drove in a run, and Gonzalez singled and scored. In a 4-1 win over East Stroudsburg, Scaranda had three hits, Beebe singled and scored twice, and McIsaac scored.

Former Holy Spirit High School and Cumberland County College baseball coach Keith Gorman is the head baseball coach at Barton.

Garrett Musey (Millville) singled twice and scored in Goldey-Beacom’s 16-6 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne. He went 3 for 5 with a grand slam and a two-run homer in a 10-9 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne. He hit a two-run single in a 10-3 loss to Leonir-Rhyne.

Steve Graziano (ACIT) pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts in Jefferson’s 14-1 loss to Erskine. In a 7-4 loss to Erskine, Lucas Destefano (Hammonton) hit a double. In an 11-4 loss to Erskine, Destefano singled, walked twice and hit a solo homer.

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs in Alvernia’s 10-2 win over Drew.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed a run on two hits and struck out five in three innings of relief in Kean’s 11-4 win over Alvernia.

Softball

Faith Hegh (Mainland) singled and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 4-3 loss to McNeese. She singled, scored and stole a base in a 13-12 loss to Tulsa.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched a completed game, allowing a run in five innings with five strikeouts in Binghamton’s 9-1 win over East Tennessee State.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits and two RBIs in Florida Tech’s 10-3 loss to Emmanuel (Ga.). She drove in two runs in an 18-3 win over Georgia College. She had a two-run double and a two-run homer in a 12-4 win over Bentley.

Emily Biddle (EHT) hit a two-run single in North Carolina Pembroke’s 9-7 win over Kutztown.

Golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) shot a 5-under-par 67 on the final day of the three-day Advance Golf Partners Collegiate in Palm City, Florida, to finish tied for sixth. Nicholas’ third round was the best round of the tournament. He finished the tournament 1-under after shooting a 73 and 75 the first two days. The Dragons placed tied for sixth out of 21 teams.

Men’s lacrosse

Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 10-5 loss to Lehigh.

Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) won three of seven faceoffs and scooped three ground balls in Lynchburg’s 25-1 win over Ferrum.

Women’s lacrosse

Kira Sides (Middle Township) scored in La Salle’s 14-13 win over Iona.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored four goals for Mount St. Mary’s in a 14-11 win over Towson.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had four draw controls and two ground balls in Temple’s 16-5 win over Army.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) had an assist, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Belmont Abbey’s 15-14 loss to Lander.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 15-4 win over King’s, Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored twice, and Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) had an assist.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

