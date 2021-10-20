Cabrini's Caroline Gallagher earns weekly field hockey award: College notebook

Carolina Gallagher helped the Cabrini University field hockey team in three wins last week and was named the Atlantic East Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Gallagher, a sophomore midfielder and Middle Township High School graduate, scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Alvernia. She had three assists in a 6-0 win over Neumann and one goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory over Immaculata.
Gallagher had a team-leading 11 goals and seven assists through 14 games for the Cavaliers (8-6).
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored twice in FDU-Florham’s 4-3 loss to Stockton. She had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Wilkes. On Monday, Flukey was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Offensive Player of the Week.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made two saves in Lehigh’s 3-0 win over Rider.
Casey Etter (Millville) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over Coker.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) had a goal and an assist and her sister Juliana Donato (Schalick) scored in Kutztown’s 4-1 win over Slippery Rock.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) scored twice, including the game-tying goal in the 56th minute, in Delaware Valley’s 4-3 win over King’s College.
Janelle Arch (Southern Regional) scored both goals, including the winner in the 63rd minute, in Drew’s 2-1 victory over Goucher.
Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had an assist in Salisbury’s 4-0 win over Mary Washington.
Men’s soccer
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) scored the game’s first goal in the 60th minute of Lehigh’s 2-0 win over Lafayette.
Noah Hamouda (Lacey Township) scored in Georgian Court’s 5-2 win over Caldwell.
Christian Rafter (Middle Township) had an assist in Cabrini’s 4-1 win over Neumann.
In Cairn’s 8-0 win over Valley Forge, Ben Noble (Atlantic Christian) and Jayson Fields (Cumberland Christian) each scored, and Jacob O’Brien (Atlantic Christian) had an assist.
Kevin Kiernan (Southern) scored in Drew’s 3-1 loss to Haverford. He scored the game-winning goal in the 71st minute of a 2-1 victory over Goucher.
Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Immaculata’s 5-4 loss to Marymount.
Hugo Hernandez (Vineland) scored in Rowan College of South Jersey’s 6-0 win over Bergen Community College.
Women’s soccer
Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) scored her first collegiate goal in Charleston’s 2-2 tie with Towson.
Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Drexel’s 3-2 loss to North Carolina Wilmington.
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) scored the lone goal in the 19th minute of New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 1-0 victory over New Hampshire.
Carly Reighard (Ocean City) had an assist in Jefferson’s 4-0 win over Bloomfield.
Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made five saves in 45 shutout minutes of Alvernia’s 1-0 loss to Cabrini.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored in Cairn’s 2-1 loss to Centenary.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) made six saves in Lycoming’s 2-0 loss to FDU-Florham.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored in Montclair State’s 3-0 win over Ramapo. She had two assists in a 6-2 win over William Paterson.
In Neumann’s 2-1 win over Centenary, Jordan Bard (Millville) had an assist, and Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made eight saves.
Women’s tennis
Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won at third singles 6-0, 6-0 and in first doubles 8-0 in Rutgers-Camden’s 9-0 victory over Cedar Crest. Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) won at sixth singles 6-0, 6-0.
Women’s golf
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) placed fourth to help Westminster win the President’s Athletic Conference championship. Clifford shot an 84-86—170.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.