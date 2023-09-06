Caroline Gallagher played a key role in the Cabrini University field hockey team opening the season with two victories.

The senior midfielder and Middle Township High School graduate scored twice and added an assist in a 3-2 win over FDU-Florham. She scored twice in a 3-0 win over Virginia Wesleyan.

Tara McNally (Ocean City) scored both goals in Hofstra’s 2-0 win over Wagner.

Juliana Donato (Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, resident) scored in Kutztown’s 8-0 win over Saint Michael’s.

Nya Gilchrist (Ocean City) scored in Shippensburg’s 4-1 win over Mount Olive.

Julianna Medina (Mainland) scored three times, and Akayla Palmucci (Pinelands Regional) added a goal in FDU-Florham’s 6-0 win over Drew.

Jorja Hibschman (Millville) scored twice in Kean’s 3-0 win over Ithaca.

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had an assist in Salisbury’s 8-0 win over DePauw. She had another assist in a 7-1 win over Stockton.

Men’s soccer

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored twice and added an assist in East Stroudsburg’s 4-1 win over Felician. He had an assist in a 4-0 win over Molloy.

Austin Gross (Cedar Creek) had a goal and an assist in Albright’s 3-0 win over Wilson.

Cole Gordon (Egg Harbor Township) scored and then assisted on the game-tying goal in the 85th minute of a 2-2 draw with Immaculata. For the Mighty Macs, Cooper McKinney (St. Augustine Prep) scored, and Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) added an assist.

Steve Berrodin (Middle Township) scored in DeSales’ 15-1 win over Penn State-Schuylkill.

Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) had an assist in Drew’s 2-1 loss to New Paltz. He had an assist in a 2-2 tie with FDU-Florham.

Jason Angel (Cumberland Regional) scored in Rutgers-Camden’s 4-0 win over Arcadia. He scored in a 2-0 win over Eastern.

Zach Matik (Mainland Regional) made one save in 45 minutes in Ursinus’ 8-0 win over Medgar Evers. He made one save in 31 minutes, 31 seconds in a 9-0 win over Penn State-Berks.

Women’s soccer

Dakota Fielder (Lacey Township) scored in Charleston Southern’s 2-0 win over Davidson.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made 16 saves in Alvernia’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State.

Karagan Bulger (Southern) had two assists in Coast Guard’s 4-1 win over U.S. Merchant Marine.

Niki Danz (EHT) had an assist in Montclair State’s 3-0 win over Alvernia.

Emily Dustman (Hammonton) had an assist in Ramapo’s 3-2 loss to FDU-Florham.

Kaydence Oakley (Wildwood) had an assist in Kean’s 4-2 loss to Methodist.

Men’s cross country

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) placed 19th in the 6K New Jersey Jam in Princeton, finishing in 17 minutes, 39.2 seconds.

Women’s cross country

Monmouth’s Isabella Leak (EHT) was 13th (14:39.9) in the 5K New Jersey Jam.

Saint Joseph’s Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 13th (22:24.7) in the 6K Lehigh Invitational.

Women’s volleyball

Stephanie Soares (Southern) had four assists in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Lander.

Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had nine digs and three assists in Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Southern New Hampshire. She had 15 digs and five assists in a 3-1 win over St. Anselm. She had 18 digs and four assists in a 3-2 loss to Saint Michael’s.