Buena Regional grad Bridgette Gilliano leading Mount St. Mary's in batting average, homers as a freshman: Notebook

Bridgette Gilliano is leading the Mount St. Mary’s University softball team in hitting as a freshman.
Gilliano, a Buena Regional High School graduate, is batting .340 (17 for 50) with two doubles, three triples, three homers, 14 runs and 14 RBIs. Her average, homers and slugging percentage (.680) lead the Mountaineers.
She has played in 22 games for the Mountaineers (10-15).
Last week, the utility player went 2 for 5 with a double, a run and five RBIs in a 9-4 win over Bryant. She went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in a 6-4 win over Bryant. She walked twice, scored twice and stole a base in a 9-0 win over Bryant.
Gilliano was the 2019 Press Softball Player as a junior. She hit .563 with seven doubles, five triples, 25 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. Her contributions helped the Chiefs go 24-5 and reach a state final. Her senior season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched two shutout innings, striking out two and earning the win in Binghamton’s 7-4 victory over St. Bonaventure. She pitched 12/3 shutout innings in relief in a 1-0 loss to Stony Brook.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer and scored another run in Central Connecticut State’s 4-2 loss to Maine. She went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple and a solo homer in an 8-7 win over Maine.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) singled and scored in Manhattan’s 2-0 win over Saint Peter’s. She hit a two-run double, singled and scored in a 10-4 win over Saint Peter’s. Also in that 10-4 victory, she earned the win, allowing four runs, two earned, in 42/3 innings. She struck out three.
Gabrielle Hendri (Atlantic City) pinch ran and scored in Rutgers’ 4-3 loss to Michigan State.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) hit an RBI double in Florida Tech’s 4-3 loss to Barry. She singled and doubled in a 4-0 win over Barry.
Emily Biddle (EHT) singled and doubled in North Carolina Pembroke’s 13-3 loss to South Carolina Aiken.
In University of the Sciences’ 9-8 loss to Wilmington, Abbigail Markee (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Megan Master (Atlantic City) pitched 21/3 scoreless innnings in relief and struck out one.
Megan Sooy (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI single in Arcadia’s 8-4 win over Wilkes. She went 2 for 3 with an RBI in a 5-3 loss to Wilkes. She hit a solo homer in a 4-1 win over Stevenson.
In Cabrini’s 5-4 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Emma Barbera (Vineland) singled and scored, and Angel Cintron (Buena) scored. In a 3-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Cintron singled and scored. In a 9-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Cintron went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Barbera had a pair of hits. In a 9-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Cintron had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) singled, scored and drove in a run in Immaculata’s 12-4 loss to Wesley. She had two hits, a run and a stolen base in an 11-3 loss to Wesley. In a 6-0 win over Wesley, Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) singled and scored twice.
Colleen Camburn (Southern Regional) singled twice and drove in three runs in McDaniel’s 5-4 win over Washington College.
Korie Hague (Vineland) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and four RBIs in Rowan’s 8-0 win over Stockton. She drove in a run in a 3-1 win over Stockton.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in Wesley’s 11-2 win over Immaculata. She went 4 for 4 with a double, two homers and six RBIs in a 12-4 win over Immaculata. She singled and scored twice in an 11-3 win over Immaculata. She singled and doubled in a 6-0 loss to Immaculata.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won second singles 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and was on the winning second doubles team (7-6) in Rutgers’ 4-3 win over Indiana. She was on the winning second doubles team (7-5) in a 4-1 loss to Purdue.
Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) won third singles (6-0, 6-0) and played on the winning second doubles team (8-4) in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-1 win over New Jersey City.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, six rebounds and three assists in Bowling Green State’s 53-52 loss to Stetson in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) grabbed three rebounds in Oregon’s 60-42 loss to Louisville in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern) had 45 assists and nine digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to Mount Olive. In a 3-1 loss to Barton, he had 43 assists and nine digs. Justin Kean (Southern) added five kills and two digs.
Women’s volleyball
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) managed four digs in Kean’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.
Men’s lacrosse
Logan Hone (St. Augustine) scored three in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 14-10 win over UMass Lowell.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 8 of 19 faceoffs and had an assist in Robert Morris’19-13 loss to Drexel.
Randy Collins (Absegami) scored in Georgian Court’s 17-8 win over Dominican.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had an assist in Wingate’s 24-3 win over Lincoln Memorial.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) assisted twice in Cabrini’s 23-2 win over Immaculata.
In Eastern’s 19-6 loss to York, Kyle Mulrane (Southern) assisted, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 2 of 3 faceoffs. In a 17-8 win over Messiah, Mulrane had a goal and three assists, and Firmani won 11 of 16 faceoffs and added three groundballs.
In a 23-3 loss to Stevens Tech, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had four groundballs and three caused turnovers. In a 15-13 loss to King’s College, Hay had two groundballs and three caused turnovers.
In Immaculata’s 23-2 loss to Cabrini, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had an assist, three groundballs and a caused turnover. Matthew Kirkland ( St. Augustine) allowed five goals and made 14 saves in the second half.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 9 of 20 faceoffs and scooped two groundballs in Wilkes’ 16-6 loss to Arcadia.
