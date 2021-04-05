Bucs baseball team earns first-ever top-10 ranking

The Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team made a big start to the season and received the program’s first top-10 ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll released Monday.

The ranking might have been higher but ACCC (8-2) dropped a doubleheader to NJCAA Division II Mercer County Community College on Saturday at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City.

The Buccaneers are ranked 10th in this week’s poll. Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland (10-3) is ranked fifth, and Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester (15-1) is ranked second. Tyler Junior College (23-7), of Tyler, Texas, is ranked No. 1.

ACCC lost to Mercer 5-3 and 4-2. Angel Murray, an Egg Harbor Township graduate, went 2 for 4 for the Buccaneers in the first game and 1 for 3 in the second game.

Jake Brennan (St. Joseph) took the loss in the first game, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 62/3 innings. Pete Calandra was the losing pitcher in the second game, allowing three hits and three runs with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

ACCC will host ninth-ranked Brookdale Community College in a single game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Surf Stadium.