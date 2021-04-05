Bucs baseball team earns first-ever top-10 ranking

The Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team made a big start to the season and received the program’s first top-10 ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll released Monday.
The ranking might have been higher but ACCC (8-2) dropped a doubleheader to NJCAA Division II Mercer County Community College on Saturday at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City.
The Buccaneers are ranked 10th in this week’s poll. Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland (10-3) is ranked fifth, and Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester (15-1) is ranked second. Tyler Junior College (23-7), of Tyler, Texas, is ranked No. 1.
ACCC lost to Mercer 5-3 and 4-2. Angel Murray, an Egg Harbor Township graduate, went 2 for 4 for the Buccaneers in the first game and 1 for 3 in the second game.
Jake Brennan (St. Joseph) took the loss in the first game, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 62/3 innings. Pete Calandra was the losing pitcher in the second game, allowing three hits and three runs with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.
ACCC will host ninth-ranked Brookdale Community College in a single game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Surf Stadium.
Rowan College of SJ-Cumberland swept visiting Sussex County Community College on Saturday in Vineland, winning 3-0 and 13-12 in eight innings.
Gavin Gates, a Bridgeton resident, had an single and an RBI for the Dukes in the first game, and Colin Cummins hit a sacrifice fly. Winning pitcher Andrew Simone (3-1), a Vineland resident, struck out 10 and allowed four hits in six innings. Jake Crawford worked one inning for the save.
In the second game, RCSJ-Cumberland scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win it. Carelle Gonzalez (Cumberland Regional) went 3 fo 4 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs. Matt Shepherd was 3 for 4 with three runs. Kevin Merrone went 2 for 4 with three runs. Jaques Colon (Vineland) had a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
The Dukes will play a single game at Mercer County Community College at 3 p.m.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
