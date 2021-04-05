 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucs baseball team earns first-ever top-10 ranking
0 comments

Bucs baseball team earns first-ever top-10 ranking

{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team made a big start to the season and received the program’s first top-10 ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll released Monday.

The ranking might have been higher but ACCC (8-2) dropped a doubleheader to NJCAA Division II Mercer County Community College on Saturday at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City.

The Buccaneers are ranked 10th in this week’s poll. Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland (10-3) is ranked fifth, and Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester (15-1) is ranked second. Tyler Junior College (23-7), of Tyler, Texas, is ranked No. 1.

ACCC lost to Mercer 5-3 and 4-2. Angel Murray, an Egg Harbor Township graduate, went 2 for 4 for the Buccaneers in the first game and 1 for 3 in the second game.

Jake Brennan (St. Joseph) took the loss in the first game, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 62/3 innings. Pete Calandra was the losing pitcher in the second game, allowing three hits and three runs with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

ACCC will host ninth-ranked Brookdale Community College in a single game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Surf Stadium.

Rowan College of SJ-Cumberland swept visiting Sussex County Community College on Saturday in Vineland, winning 3-0 and 13-12 in eight innings.

Gavin Gates, a Bridgeton resident, had an single and an RBI for the Dukes in the first game, and Colin Cummins hit a sacrifice fly. Winning pitcher Andrew Simone (3-1), a Vineland resident, struck out 10 and allowed four hits in six innings. Jake Crawford worked one inning for the save.

In the second game, RCSJ-Cumberland scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win it. Carelle Gonzalez (Cumberland Regional) went 3 fo 4 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs. Matt Shepherd was 3 for 4 with three runs. Kevin Merrone went 2 for 4 with three runs. Jaques Colon (Vineland) had a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

The Dukes will play a single game at Mercer County Community College at 3 p.m.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News