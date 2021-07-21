 Skip to main content
Bridgeton grad Markquese Bell named to preseason all-conference football team
Markquese Bell

Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell, a Bridgeton High School graduate, was named to the SWAC preseason second-team on Tuesday.

 Florida A&M, provided

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its preseason all-conference football team Tuesday.

Markquese Bell, a redshirt senior defensive back at Florida A&M, was named to the conference's preseason second team. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, was one of three Rattlers selected to the team.

Bell is coming off a great 2019 season in which he made 63 tackles, including four for a loss, broke up nine passes and added five interceptions. FAMU went 9-2 that season but did not have a season in 2020 or this spring due to COVID-19.

Bell, a former four-star recruit, began his collegiate career at Maryland in 2017. He was suspended before the start of the season and withdrew from the university in November that year.

He spent the 2018 season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas where he made 55 tackles and grabbed two interceptions. 

The Rattlers begin this season Sept. 5 in the Orange Blossom Classic vs. Jackson State in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Markquese Bell headshot

Bell

Florida A&M football player Markquese Bell in 2019.

