Bowl-bound Army looks to beat Navy for 5th time in 6 games

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Cadets and Midshipmen who play in Saturday’s Army-Navy game were no more than toddlers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Still, they understand the significance of remembering that day when they meet this weekend at MetLife Stadium in the 122nd renewal of one of college football’s biggest rivalries.

“It is awesome to be here to honor those firemen and policemen and people that were there," Navy senior linebacker Diego Fagot said. "To play in such an environment at MetLife, it’s so very humbling and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Army (8-3) has put together a run in the series since Jeff Monken took over as coach in 2014 and started to rebuild a program that ended up losing 14 in a row to Navy. The Black Knights have won four of the last five, including a 15-0 win last year when the game was played at West Point because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the games have been close.

Monken was an assistant at Navy under Paul Johnson from 2002-07. He said returning to the game in '14 was an experience.