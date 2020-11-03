Bo Melton says Rutgers' improvement all about work

“I feel like, just in general, all the players, our wide receiver unit, have been going out there and practicing really hard,” Melton, of Mays Landing, said. “We are all fitting in the unit, really.”

Melton praised fellow wide receivers Aaron Cruickshank and Shameen Jones, who scored in Rutgers’ season-opening victory over Michigan State.

Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) has carried the ball 28 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 5-11, 210-pound running back also has nine receptions for 69 yards.

“We have a lot of other good players out there,” said Melton, who added that Underwood gives the wide receiver group extra drills at practice and has been outstanding in player development.

“Just how they’ve been playing, how they’ve been progressing, I’ve been progressing with them, and, really, they are my brothers. Every day we go out there and practice and we make each other better.

“That has just been helping me in my growth and helping them in their growth.”

Rutgers (1-1) had 276 total yards against Michigan State compared to 247 against Indiana. The offense has shown some rust as it continues to rebuild under Schiano.