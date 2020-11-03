Bo Melton says Rutgers' improvement all about work

There is a different, more energetic atmosphere this season in Piscataway.
And Bo Melton appreciates and cherishes each second with the rejuvenated Rutgers University football team.
Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, both in their first season, have made an immediate impact on the offense, Melton said.
That has been shown over the first two weeks, but there is still much work to be done.
“As a team, really, (we have) just (been) working hard all offseason, working hard during the season,” Melton said Tuesday in a video call with the media. “Every week, just playing hard, has really elevated my game.”
Melton scored two touchdowns Saturday in the Scarlet Knights’ 37-21 loss to Indiana.
The 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate has eight receptions for 98 yards, an average of 12.25, this season. Last season, under a different coaching staff, Melton had 30 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns.
With seven games remaining, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver is on pace for his best season with the Scarlet Knights. In Greg Schiano’s first season back as head coach, they are 1-1 heading into Saturday night’s game against Ohio State (2-0), which is ranked third in The Associated Press Top 25.
“I feel like, just in general, all the players, our wide receiver unit, have been going out there and practicing really hard,” Melton, of Mays Landing, said. “We are all fitting in the unit, really.”
Melton praised fellow wide receivers Aaron Cruickshank and Shameen Jones, who scored in Rutgers’ season-opening victory over Michigan State.
Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) has carried the ball 28 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 5-11, 210-pound running back also has nine receptions for 69 yards.
“We have a lot of other good players out there,” said Melton, who added that Underwood gives the wide receiver group extra drills at practice and has been outstanding in player development.
“Just how they’ve been playing, how they’ve been progressing, I’ve been progressing with them, and, really, they are my brothers. Every day we go out there and practice and we make each other better.
“That has just been helping me in my growth and helping them in their growth.”
Rutgers (1-1) had 276 total yards against Michigan State compared to 247 against Indiana. The offense has shown some rust as it continues to rebuild under Schiano.
But it also has shown glimpses of encouragement.
“The offense is grinding every day,” Melton said. “The offense is actually, we are working together, working hard every day just to get better and playing through the games. We are just focused on the stuff we need to work on and just keep going and keep moving forward.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
