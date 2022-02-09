Bo Melton, Isaih Pacheco play in senior games: College notebook

Rutgers University standouts and former Cape-Atlantic League star football players Bo Melton and Isaih Pacheco each played in one final college game over the past week.
Melton, a wide receiver and a Cedar Creek High School graduate, caught two passes for 18 yards and averaged 8.3 yards on three punt returns for Team National on Saturday in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Pacheco, a running back and Vineland High School grad, had two catches for 6 yards for the East All-Stars in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.
Melton enjoyed another season as the Scarlet Knights’ top pass catcher, leading the team in receptions (55), yards (618) and receiving TDs (three). He added 51 yards rushing on nine carries.
Pacheco carried the ball 167 times for a team-high 647 yards and five scores as Rutgers’ primary running back. He also pulled in 13 passes for 25 yards.
Both Melton and Pacheco have declared for the NFL draft in April.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Waszen won the 197-pound title for Franklin & Mars…
Men’s basketball
Matt Delaney (St. Augustine Prep) scored 13 and added two rebounds in American’s 71-62 loss to Lafayette. He had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 86-68 loss to Colgate.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points and four rebounds in Hampton’s 85-78 loss to University of South Carolina Upstate. He scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds in a 69-57 loss to Winthrop.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had seven points and five rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 81-76 loss to Davidson. He had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in a 71-61 loss to Richmond.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had five points and three rebounds in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 89-82 loss to Bryant. He had eight rebounds, seven points and six assists in a 65-64 loss to Merrimack.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, 10 rebounds and two steals in Temple’s 71-63 win over East Carolina. He had nine points, nine assists and six rebounds in a 67-58 win over Tulsa.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Virginia Tech’s 81-66 win over Georgia Tech. He scored 16 and added five rebounds, five steals and two assists in a 76-71 win over Pittsburgh.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 14 points, three assists and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 86-66 loss to East Stroudsburg. He scored 23 and added three assists in a 114-107 loss to Mansfield. He scored 20 and grabbed seven rebounds in a 69-64 win over Shepherd.
Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds in California of Pennsylvania’s 71-70 loss to Pitt-Johnstown.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored a career-high 36, including nine 3-pointers, to go with four rebounds and three assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 90-71 loss to Chestnut Hill. He had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 91-81 loss to Felician. During the Chestnut Hill loss, Derry broke the program’s single-season 3-pointer record of 70 set in 2004-05. Through Saturday, Derry has 76 with seven regular-season games left.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Holy Family’s 70-60 loss to Wilmington.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in District of Columbia’s 92-64 win over Molloy.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had five rebounds, four points and three assists in University of the Sciences’ 66-57 loss to Georgian Court. He had nine points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 66-65 loss to Nyack.
Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had five rebounds and four points in Cabrini’s 70-68 win over Immaculata. He grabbed five rebounds in an 88-81 loss to Immaculata. He scored six in a 68-55 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
In Rowan’s 96-72 win over William Paterson, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) had eight points and two rebounds. In a 100-73 win over Rutgers-Camden, Ross scored 24 and added seven steals, four rebounds and four assists, and Wright scored 20. In an 80-65 win over Rutgers-Newark, Ross had 12 points and six rebounds, and Wright scored 21.
On Monday, Wright was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had six rebounds, four points and three assists in The College of New Jersey’s 63-61 loss to New Jersey City. He scored 10 in a 92-77 win over Stockton and three in a 98-64 loss to Kean.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 19 and added four assists and two rebounds in Widener’s 73-65 win over Albright. In a 61-60 win over York, Holden scored 11, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) added three.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had eight points and eight rebounds in Cecil College’s 107-87 win over Community College of Beaver County Catonsville. Cecil College (18-1) had won 16 in a row and was ranked 10th in National Junior College Athletic Association Division II as of Jan. 31. Valeus was averaging 8.2 points through 18 games.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
