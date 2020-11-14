Bo Melton, Isaih Pacheco excel, but Rutgers loses 3rd straight, 23-20 to Illinois

Four plays later, Vedral connected with Melton for a 29-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

The six-play, 75-yard drive took 1 minute, 57 seconds.

But the Scarlet Knights offense did not match that pace for the remainder of the game, punting on three of their next six drives to end the first half and punting once and had three turnovers in the second half.

“We just have to keep on practicing and working everyday,” Melton said when asked about how his team will address becoming more consistent on offense.

“Just taking every day and chopping at every moment of every day we go out there at practice. That’s the biggest thing we have to do and keep improving.”

Cedar Creek graduate and freshman Malachi “Max” Melton, Bo’s younger brother, recovered a fumble at the Illinois 29-yard line midway through the first quarter to set up a 29-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio to extend the lead to 10-0.

But the offense needed to capitalize on that turnover.

“We have to get all that stuff fixed,” Schiano said. “That’s a part of building this program. We have to, have to, have to understand what it takes to win in this league. And if we don’t, it’ll be that roller coaster.”