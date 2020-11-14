Bo Melton, Isaih Pacheco excel, but Rutgers loses 3rd straight, 23-20 to Illinois

PISCATAWAY — Bo Melton put together one of his best performances of the season and career Saturday.
But it was bittersweet.
Melton had a career-high 140 receiving yards with two touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Rutgers University suffered a 23-20 loss to Illinois in a Big Ten Conference matchup at SHI Stadium.
Another local player, running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland H.S.), also had a big day for the Scarlet Knights. He ran 20 times for 134 yards.
In Melton’s previous career-best performance, the 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate had 127 receiving yards in the Scarlet Knights’ season opener last year against Massachusetts. Saturday’s was his second career multi-touchdown game, the first coming Oct. 31 in a 37-21 loss to Indiana.
“I just keep working every day.” Melton, of Mays Landing, said. “That’s the biggest thing. I just like how (Rutgers) coach (Greg Schiano) always brings the attitude at practice and I’m happy that my performance is speaking.”
Melton had a 66-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to give Rutgers a 20-10 lead, which was the longest score of his career.
But Illinois (1-3) responded with a touchdown and field goal on its next two drives and tied the game in the fourth quarter.
Fighting Illini senior James McCourt then nailed a 47-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to cap the scoring and complete the come-from-behind victory.
McCourt had missed 54-and 46-yard field goals on Illinois’ previous two drives.
“We just did not play consistently well enough to win that game,” Schiano said. “And when you make mistakes like we did in the Big Ten Conference … it’s tough. We made mistakes and some penalties that just aren’t what we allow in our program.”
The Scarlet Knights (1-3) drove to the Illinois’ 37-yard line with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the game after Pacheco’s 16-yard run on third-and-4, but quarterback Noah Vedral was intercepted on the next play.
Vedral threw three interceptions.
Schiano wanted to keep moving down the field and force Illinois to burn its final timeout but called a passing play rather than keeping it on the ground.
“In retrospect, yeah, I wish we hadn’t thrown it,” Schiano said. “But the reality is the route was there, and we have to be able to throw the route and complete the play.”
Rutgers received the opening kickoff and immediately went to work.
Pacheco had a 32-yard run that took the Scarlet Knights into Illinois territory.
Four plays later, Vedral connected with Melton for a 29-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
The six-play, 75-yard drive took 1 minute, 57 seconds.
But the Scarlet Knights offense did not match that pace for the remainder of the game, punting on three of their next six drives to end the first half and punting once and had three turnovers in the second half.
“We just have to keep on practicing and working everyday,” Melton said when asked about how his team will address becoming more consistent on offense.
“Just taking every day and chopping at every moment of every day we go out there at practice. That’s the biggest thing we have to do and keep improving.”
Cedar Creek graduate and freshman Malachi “Max” Melton, Bo’s younger brother, recovered a fumble at the Illinois 29-yard line midway through the first quarter to set up a 29-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio to extend the lead to 10-0.
But the offense needed to capitalize on that turnover.
“We have to get all that stuff fixed,” Schiano said. “That’s a part of building this program. We have to, have to, have to understand what it takes to win in this league. And if we don’t, it’ll be that roller coaster.”
Illinois freshman Isaiah Williams ran for a 3-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 87-yard drive to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Rutgers went three-and-out and then had only had five offensive plays on its next two possessions.
The Scarlet Knights found life again when it drove 75-yards with 4:19 left in the first half, which led to an Ambrosio 26-yard field goal to extend the lead to 13-7 at halftime.
On that drive, Bo Melton caught a 29-yard pass that put his team in field-goal range. Rutgers had a drive with 2:57 left before halftime but could not get any points.
Rutgers hosts Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I want the expectations to be higher,” Schiano said. “That’s what they should be. But I knew what this game was going to be. I told our team early on and told them throughout the week, this is a team that went to (the Redbox Bowl) last year and lost a lot of guys to COVID (more than a dozen over three weeks).
“They were a wounded animal backed into a corner, and they were going to come out here and fight.”
Illinois 0 7 10 6ー 23
Rutgers 10 3 7 0ー20
FIRST QUARTER
RU— Melton 29 pass from Vedral (Ambrosio kick)
RUー Ambrosio 29 FG
SECOND QUARTER
ILー Williams 3 run (McCourt kick)
RUー Ambrosio 26 FG
THIRD QUARTER
ILー McCourt 24 FG
RUー Melton 66 pass from Vedral (Ambrosio kick)
ILー Epstein 1 run (McCourt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
ILー McCourt 23 FG
ILー McCourt 47 FG
RECORDS— Rutgers 1-3; Illinois 1-3
