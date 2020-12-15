Bo Melton focused on Rutgers' not game, not on awards or conference recognition

“It means everything to me,” Melton said. “To be a captain of the team, I just love my teammates. I do it for them. That’s the biggest thing for me, just do it for them and just going hard for them. … I’m thankful I’m a captain for this team.”

Rutgers (3-5) will host Nebraska (2-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway (the game was initially scheduled for 4 p.m.). The Scarlet Knights have never won four Big Ten games in a single season and are excited about the opportunity to make history.

“That would be great,” said Fatukasi, who leads the Big Ten with 99 total tackles (11 for loss). “We could become a part of history. So, winning this game would mean a lot to a lot of people on this team, especially in (New) Jersey right now to witness it.”

The game was added to the schedule as part of the Big Ten’s Championship Week, which will feature four games Saturday, including the conference title game between Northwestern and Ohio State.

Melton, along with the other seniors, has the option to return next season as the NCAA gave fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. But the wide receiver is just focused on Nebraska and a possible bowl game invitation. The typical bowl-eligibility requirement of six victories was waived this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t been thinking about it, to be honest,” Melton said. “It’s been ingrained every week in my mind, just that it’s a one-game season and just thinking about how I can be effective with my teammates and how we can play week. … And chopping the moment of every day.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.