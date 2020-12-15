Bo Melton focused on Rutgers' not game, not on awards or conference recognition

The Rutgers University football team features one of the best offenses in the Big Ten Conference, having recorded the third-most total yards (2,800) and averaging the sixth-most points (24.7).
But standout senior wide receiver Bo Melton and the rest of the offense did not get much respect when the Big Ten announced its all-conference offensive teams Tuesday.
None of the Scarlet Knights made either the first, second or third teams (there were two separate lists, one voted on by conference coaches and another by media members).
Melton (coaches and media) and junior offensive linemen Reggie Sutton (coaches) and Raiqwon O’Neal (media) received honorable mentions.
“We just work every day, and the biggest thing for us, we are a team that focuses on each other and focus on going out there every day and just perfecting what we do,” Melton said in a videoconference Tuesday.
“Accolades are good, but at the end of the day, I’m more of a team guy. I focus on the team, and I couldn’t have done anything without any of them. … At the end of the day, I just go out there and play with my boys. That’s the biggest thing for me.”
Melton is having a career-best campaign.
The Cedar Creek High School graduate and Mays Landing resident has nine touchdowns, second most in the Big Ten, this season (six receiving, two rushing and one punt return).
Melton has 42 receptions for 557 yards. He also makes contributions on special teams to go along with his numbers at wide receiver (758 all-purpose yards).
“I just play the positions where coach (offensive coordinator Sean) Gleeson has given me a great opportunity to go out there and just showcase what I can do with the ball, and I really just give all the praise to him because he’s such a great offensive coordinator,” said Melton, who on Monday was named to the weekly Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced.
The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. The award, now in its 11th season, is named after recentlyl deceased Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Paul Hornung. The list currently has about 85 players.
“It’s not just me out there all the time, it’s guys out there like (wide receiver Shameen Jones) who really stepped up and played his role really well,” said Melton, who is also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football. “Coach Gleeson gives everybody their opportunity to get the ball and the opportunity to showcase what they can do with it.
“I just appreciate everything he has done for us and done for the offensive side of the ball.”
Melton, senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, senior defensive back Lawrence Stevens and senior punter Adam Korsak were named the Rutgers captains by their teammates Monday. For Melton, that honor has been his goal since he was a freshman.
“It means everything to me,” Melton said. “To be a captain of the team, I just love my teammates. I do it for them. That’s the biggest thing for me, just do it for them and just going hard for them. … I’m thankful I’m a captain for this team.”
Rutgers (3-5) will host Nebraska (2-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway (the game was initially scheduled for 4 p.m.). The Scarlet Knights have never won four Big Ten games in a single season and are excited about the opportunity to make history.
“That would be great,” said Fatukasi, who leads the Big Ten with 99 total tackles (11 for loss). “We could become a part of history. So, winning this game would mean a lot to a lot of people on this team, especially in (New) Jersey right now to witness it.”
The game was added to the schedule as part of the Big Ten’s Championship Week, which will feature four games Saturday, including the conference title game between Northwestern and Ohio State.
Melton, along with the other seniors, has the option to return next season as the NCAA gave fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. But the wide receiver is just focused on Nebraska and a possible bowl game invitation. The typical bowl-eligibility requirement of six victories was waived this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t been thinking about it, to be honest,” Melton said. “It’s been ingrained every week in my mind, just that it’s a one-game season and just thinking about how I can be effective with my teammates and how we can play week. … And chopping the moment of every day.”
