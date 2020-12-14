 Skip to main content
Big Ten progress, possible bowl bid in reach for Rutgers when it hosts Nebraska on Friday afternoon
Big Ten progress, possible bowl bid in reach for Rutgers when it hosts Nebraska on Friday afternoon

No matter the score or situation, the Rutgers University football team never backed down or stopped fighting in any game this season.

That was not enough to have a winning season, so some areas still need improvement as the Scarlet Knights continue to grow as a program and aim to become a threat in the Big Ten Conference.

But their resiliency cannot be questioned.

“I think it really is what our culture is all about,” Schiano said in a videoconference with the media Monday. "You talk about family, trust (and) chop.

“When you have a bunch of guys that are playing for each other, they are putting the team before themselves. And then you have a bunch of guys who trust one another, and they tell the truth and do the right thing. Now, you got something cooking.”

Schiano said if his players can do that over and over again, that is what the team motto of “chop" is all about. And that was shown Saturday in a 27-24 win over Maryland. Rutgers trailed 3-0 at halftime, having struggled to get anything going on offense.

But the Scarlet Knights had a solid second-half performance and displayed that resilient nature yet again, including two touchdowns from Cedar Creek High School graduate Bo Melton and another TD from Isaih Pacheco (Vineland).

Rutgers also had a come-from-behind victory over Purdue (37-30 on Nov. 28) and was relentless until the final whistle in its 48-42 triple-overtime loss to Michigan on Nov. 21.

“You can’t let the past dictate how your present is going to be,” said Schiano, who added his team uses a metaphor about staying focused on smoothly and correctly chopping down a tree even when bombs are going off all around them.

“They are learning. I think (resiliency) is a learned skill. As a coaching staff and as a program, we all try to help grow at it ourselves, but help these young people learn a skill that is, I think, much more important than just winning games.

“Life is tough, and you’re going to get those spots where it gets a little bit hairy, and you bring yourself back to really what is the important thing and keep the main thing and chop away at it. They are learning that skill. We aren’t there yet, but they are learning it.”

Rutgers (3-5) will have another opportunity to display that fight when it hosts Nebraska (2-5) at 4 p.m. Friday at SHI Stadium. Rutgers has never won four Big Ten games in a season, Schiano noted. The Scarlet Knights won three in 2014.

“To me, this Nebraska game is everything,” Schiano said when asked about the possibility of getting a bowl game invitation. The typical bowl-eligibility requirement of six victories was waived this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has played havoc with the schedule.

“We are shooting for something that hasn’t been done at Rutgers. To do it in a situation where you played nine straight (games) and to do it in a situation where you didn’t have any nonconference game to work out the kinks, I think everyone in our program knows this is a chance to do something special.”

The game was added to the schedule as part of the Big Ten's Championship Week, which will feature two games Friday and five Saturday, including the conference championship game between Northwestern and Ohio State.

Playing nine straight games has taken a toll on the team, said Schiano, who noted that he has never been on the field more in a game as he was Saturday to check on an injured or fallen player. The team also has not seen family all season and is emotionally drained, he said.

But despite all the physically and emotional adversity, Rutgers is averaging 37.4 points per game and is determined to earn its first home victory of the season Friday.

“We had a lot of mistakes, but the one thing our team did was they just kept going back to their spot,” Schiano said about the win Saturday. “They just kept chopping, just kept going. There was a lot of things that could’ve gotten them off their chop, and I’m proud they didn’t allow that.

“That is a big step for us. We just have to keep getting better at that because you need that kind of mental toughness to be able to continue through. There were several times they could’ve gone the other way, and they didn’t. We need to build on that, for sure.”

Schiano said finals for his players start Tuesday and end next week. Forty players were named to the Big Ten All-Academic list on Thursday.

Schiano, who said his staff has already been watching film and preparing to play Nebraska, added he wanted the game to be played Saturday because many of his players have exams Friday.

“(Academics) are important to these guys,” Schiano said. “Really important. … You talk about uncharted territory, this is uncharted territory.

“We have to figure out a plan and execute that plan.”

