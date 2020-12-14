Big Ten progress, possible bowl bid in reach for Rutgers when it hosts Nebraska on Friday afternoon

No matter the score or situation, the Rutgers University football team never backed down or stopped fighting in any game this season.
That was not enough to have a winning season, so some areas still need improvement as the Scarlet Knights continue to grow as a program and aim to become a threat in the Big Ten Conference.
But their resiliency cannot be questioned.
“I think it really is what our culture is all about,” Schiano said in a videoconference with the media Monday. "You talk about family, trust (and) chop.
“When you have a bunch of guys that are playing for each other, they are putting the team before themselves. And then you have a bunch of guys who trust one another, and they tell the truth and do the right thing. Now, you got something cooking.”
Schiano said if his players can do that over and over again, that is what the team motto of “chop" is all about. And that was shown Saturday in a 27-24 win over Maryland. Rutgers trailed 3-0 at halftime, having struggled to get anything going on offense.
But the Scarlet Knights had a solid second-half performance and displayed that resilient nature yet again, including two touchdowns from Cedar Creek High School graduate Bo Melton and another TD from Isaih Pacheco (Vineland).
Rutgers also had a come-from-behind victory over Purdue (37-30 on Nov. 28) and was relentless until the final whistle in its 48-42 triple-overtime loss to Michigan on Nov. 21.
“You can’t let the past dictate how your present is going to be,” said Schiano, who added his team uses a metaphor about staying focused on smoothly and correctly chopping down a tree even when bombs are going off all around them.
“They are learning. I think (resiliency) is a learned skill. As a coaching staff and as a program, we all try to help grow at it ourselves, but help these young people learn a skill that is, I think, much more important than just winning games.
“Life is tough, and you’re going to get those spots where it gets a little bit hairy, and you bring yourself back to really what is the important thing and keep the main thing and chop away at it. They are learning that skill. We aren’t there yet, but they are learning it.”
Rutgers (3-5) will have another opportunity to display that fight when it hosts Nebraska (2-5) at 4 p.m. Friday at SHI Stadium. Rutgers has never won four Big Ten games in a season, Schiano noted. The Scarlet Knights won three in 2014.
“To me, this Nebraska game is everything,” Schiano said when asked about the possibility of getting a bowl game invitation. The typical bowl-eligibility requirement of six victories was waived this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has played havoc with the schedule.
“We are shooting for something that hasn’t been done at Rutgers. To do it in a situation where you played nine straight (games) and to do it in a situation where you didn’t have any nonconference game to work out the kinks, I think everyone in our program knows this is a chance to do something special.”
The game was added to the schedule as part of the Big Ten's Championship Week, which will feature two games Friday and five Saturday, including the conference championship game between Northwestern and Ohio State.
Playing nine straight games has taken a toll on the team, said Schiano, who noted that he has never been on the field more in a game as he was Saturday to check on an injured or fallen player. The team also has not seen family all season and is emotionally drained, he said.
But despite all the physically and emotional adversity, Rutgers is averaging 37.4 points per game and is determined to earn its first home victory of the season Friday.
“We had a lot of mistakes, but the one thing our team did was they just kept going back to their spot,” Schiano said about the win Saturday. “They just kept chopping, just kept going. There was a lot of things that could’ve gotten them off their chop, and I’m proud they didn’t allow that.
“That is a big step for us. We just have to keep getting better at that because you need that kind of mental toughness to be able to continue through. There were several times they could’ve gone the other way, and they didn’t. We need to build on that, for sure.”
Schiano said finals for his players start Tuesday and end next week. Forty players were named to the Big Ten All-Academic list on Thursday.
Schiano, who said his staff has already been watching film and preparing to play Nebraska, added he wanted the game to be played Saturday because many of his players have exams Friday.
“(Academics) are important to these guys,” Schiano said. “Really important. … You talk about uncharted territory, this is uncharted territory.
“We have to figure out a plan and execute that plan.”
Weekend update on double trouble of coastal storms, possible snow
In short...
Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be 55 to 60 degrees. Saturday night will be comfortable for outdoor dining or a stroll along the boardwalk, falling through the 50s during the evening, with an overnight low around 50.
A soaking rain will fall for much of southeastern New Jersey from 9 to 11 a.m. to 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Snow no longer looks to begin or end the event for Hammonton and the surrounding areas, it will be too warm.
Tuesday will be the calm between the storms.
A coastal storm will go off the Southeastern coast and turn northeast. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and snow will all be likely. Plain rain will be expected for most of Cape May County and the entire shore. Meanwhile, rain should turn to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday for the rest of the region. More importantly, damaging winds and power outages will threaten on Wednesday night.
An in-depth look at Monday's storm
Precipitation will start between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. For most of the region, this will be a cold rain to start. However, Hammonton on north and west should start the storm briefly as snow, before going to plain rain.
A driving rain will last for the afternoon, ending between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday. The rain will be heavy at times in Cape May County, closest to the low pressure system. Winds will be pretty light from the northeast, flipping to the northwest during the afternoon. This could end the storm as some snow flakes in Hammonton or north and west again. It would just be conversational snow, though. None of it would stick to the ground.
Rainfall totals will be between a half inch and an inch, highest near Cape May. South Jersey can handle this rain pretty easily. A few big puddles on the roads will be all.
Those near the bays will want to move their cars if you usually see coastal flooding. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide in Cape May County. Flooding will just be possible in Atlantic and Ocean counties, while the Delaware Bay shore will likely stay out of flood stage.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter
After Monday's rainstorm, high pressure will fill in from eastern Canada. Northwest winds around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will make Tuesday chilly.
High temperatures will only sit around 40 degrees, about 7 degrees below average, despite plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s inland, with near 30 readings at the shore. This is critical. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing to start off the day Wednesday, this will provide a buffer room of sorts to prevent any snow from changing to rain.
Now, for Wednesday's storm (Sunday update)
A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).
Precipitation will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, ending early Thursday morning.
After looking at the latest forecast models, and knowing that southeastern New Jersey is the toughest place to snow in the state, here is how Wednesday's storm should shake out.
For most of Cape May County, and the entire Jersey Shore, I believe that it will be plain rain for you. While temperatures, even at the shore, start at or below freezing Wednesday, temperatures should be in the 40s for the start time here. When winds finally turn from southeast to northeast Wednesday night, it should be too little cold air, too late, to turn rain back to snow.
However, for the rest of the region, rain should change to snow Wednesday night, likely after midnight. This will last until the storm ends Thursday morning. Given that the ground will be wet already and temperatures likely only fall to around freezing while it snows, I don't expect many inches of snow, but some measurable snow will definitely be in the cards. More information on that will come out Monday.
If you want all the snow you can handle, head to the northern half of the state, or to the northwest Philadelphia suburbs. A mostly snow to all snow will be likely here.
The last time Atlantic City International Airport measured an inch of snow in a day was March 1, 2019. The last 3-inch daily snow was Feb. 1, 2019, while the last large snow event was 13.2 inches that fell Jan. 4, 2018. However, there will be other impacts to be concerned about.
Here is a list of the Top 10 December 1-Day Snowfall Records. Posted for no reason at all. Just fun to look at data, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/QAsbgT2VEL— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 13, 2020
Wednesday threatens to bring power outages, coastal flooding
Power outages and downed large tree limbs will threaten the area Wednesday as the storm climbs the coast. For the shore, this will likely be the biggest concern of the nor'easter.
Winds will blow from the east Wednesday morning, turning to the northeast during the evening and then to the north Wednesday night.
Shore sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph Wednesday evening and night, with gusts to 60 mph, will be possible as the low pressure system passes near the region. Tropical storm force sustained winds begin at 39 mph.
On the mainland, expect it to be windy, too. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will threaten.
With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be a concern with any of the Wednesday morning to Thursday morning high tides. Thankfully, though, this should just be minor, borderline moderate flood stage. Winds will be strongest from the northeast, which is not the most favorable direction for flooding (that is southeast). This will put water on the streets and up to the dunes along the shore. However, no water in homes and businesses will be likely.
Find your tidal flooding forecast here.
Press of Atlantic City Winter Storm Plan
The storm on signal went off on Friday. On Sunday, the earlier map confirms who will see what.
Monday afternoon or evening will be the first snow map, if necessary. Detailed information about the winds and coastal flooding will be present, too.
I'll tweak the snow map, rainfall totals, wind and coastal flooding information Tuesday.
On Wednesday, I'll be tracking the storm all day long.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.