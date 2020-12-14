Big Ten progress, possible bowl bid in reach for Rutgers when it hosts Nebraska on Friday afternoon

“We are shooting for something that hasn’t been done at Rutgers. To do it in a situation where you played nine straight (games) and to do it in a situation where you didn’t have any nonconference game to work out the kinks, I think everyone in our program knows this is a chance to do something special.”

The game was added to the schedule as part of the Big Ten's Championship Week, which will feature two games Friday and five Saturday, including the conference championship game between Northwestern and Ohio State.

Playing nine straight games has taken a toll on the team, said Schiano, who noted that he has never been on the field more in a game as he was Saturday to check on an injured or fallen player. The team also has not seen family all season and is emotionally drained, he said.

But despite all the physically and emotional adversity, Rutgers is averaging 37.4 points per game and is determined to earn its first home victory of the season Friday.

“We had a lot of mistakes, but the one thing our team did was they just kept going back to their spot,” Schiano said about the win Saturday. “They just kept chopping, just kept going. There was a lot of things that could’ve gotten them off their chop, and I’m proud they didn’t allow that.