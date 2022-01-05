Big 3rd quarter leads Kean past Stockton women's basketball

The Stockton University women's basketball team struggled in the third quarter on the way to a 64-54 loss to Kean University on Wednesday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Union Township.
Stockton (5-7 overall, 3-3 NJAC) led 28-23 at halftime, but Kean (7-5, 5-1 NJAC) outscored the Ospreys 21-4 in the third quarter.
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, led the Cougars with 23 points and eight rebounds. Brittany Graff scored 20.
Madison LaRosa and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) each scored 13 for the Ospreys. Alves added eight rebounds, Grace Sacco (Ocean City) scored 10, and Emma Morrone added eight points.
Stockton will head to Wayne to face William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
