'Best path': Marshall leaders laud move to Sun Belt

"Joining the Sun Belt is going to present stability with tremendous options and opportunities for Marshall to strengthen its brand," Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said.

Getting a long-term deal with the ESPN family of networks in the Sun Belt "was appealing to us," he added. "Our fans were frustrated on finding our games and this is going to make it much easier for them."

Brad Smith, who takes over for Gilbert as president in January, said after being based in California for the past 15 years, "I'm looking forward to watching a game on something other than Facebook."

Marshall will join the Sun Belt by July 2023, along with C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion, whose additions also were announced last week. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members, and the conference is also pursuing FCS powerhouse James Madison.

Marshall will renew regional rivalries that it had more than two decades ago with current Sun Belt members Appalachian State and Georgia Southern when they were with the then-Division I-AA Southern Conference.