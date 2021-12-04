Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Okla St out of CFP: Roundup

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds and fifth-ranked Oklahoma State fell to ninth-ranked Baylor 21-16 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, knocking the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.
Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor (11-2, College Football Playoff No. 9) took a 21-3 lead.
The Cowboys (11-2, CFP No. 5) rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on their final drive. But their Big 12 and national championship hopes came up just short.
After having first-and-goal from 2 following a pass interference penalty, Jackson gained a yard and was held for no gain before an incomplete pass by Spencer Sanders.
On fourth down from the 1, Jackson tried to sweep wide left, but with Jairon McVea in pursuit, he barely missed while trying to reach the pylon in the front left corner of the end zone.
There would need to be some chaos, in form of an upset or two in other conference title games later in the day, for third-time Big 12 champion Baylor to have a chance to be in the final four for the first time when the CFP rankings come out Sunday.
Sanders threw four interceptions, one by McVea, and the Cowboys were without leading rusher Jaylen Warren because of his lingering ankle and shoulder issues.
Shapen started his second game in a row for injured quarterback Gerry Bohanon (right hamstring), and the Bears won even with only 242 total yards of offense. They had only 36 yards after halftime, while Shapen finished 23-of-28 for 180 yards passing overall.
After Oklahoma State took a 3-0 lead on Tanner Brown's 23-yard field goal set up after Baylor fumbled on the opening drive of the game, the Bears scored 21 consecutive points. Sanders threw picks on the next two drives, setting up Baylor with short fields for three-play TD drives — a 2-yard TD pass to wide-open tight open Ben Sims and Drew Estrada's 4-yard scoring catch.
Baylor had a 21-3 lead after an incredible 13-yard catch by Tyquan Thornton with a defender on his back with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.
Villanova 21,
Holy Cross 16
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Covington ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Villanova held off Holy Cross 21-16 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Friday night.
Villanova (10-2), ranked sixth in the latest FCS coaches poll, took the lead early in second quarter after an interception by Ethan Potter gave the Wildcats the ball at the Holy Cross 43-yard line. Jalen Jackson ran for 10 yards, then caught a pass from Daniel Smith for a 30-yard gain to the Crusaders' 3. Covington had a 2-yard TD run on fourth down for a 7-0 lead at the 11:20 mark.
The Wildcats stretched their lead to 14-0 with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Covington's 7-yard TD run. Smith set up Covington's scoring run with a 24-yard completion to Qadir Ismail on third-and-14 on the previous play.
No. 24 Holy Cross (10-3) pulled within 14-10 in the third quarter. The Crusaders took the opening kickoff and marched 68 yards in 12 plays, ending with Jordan Fuller's 7-yard TD toss to Sean Morris (Barnegat H.S.) to make it 14-7. Frankie Monte forced a fumble by TD Ayo-Durojaiye on the ensuing kickoff, Terrence Spence recovered and Holy Cross took possession at the Wildcats' 25. Derek Ng kicked a 22-yard field goal after the drive stalled at the 3. Ayo-Durojaiye answered with a 55-yard kick return to the Crusaders' 37 and three plays later Jackson scored on a 14-yard run for a 21-10 Villanova lead.
Matthew Sluka's 3-yard TD run pulled Holy Cross within five points with 6:22 remaining, but Sluka's 2-point pass was intercepted Jared Nelson and the Crusaders, who picked up the program's first FCS playoff win with a 13-10 first-round victory over Sacred Heart, would get no closer.
Next up for Villanova is the winner of Saturday's South Dakota State-Sacramento State matchup.
No-punt Presbyterian
coach resigns
CLINTON, S.C. — Presbyterian coach Kevin Kelley, known for not punting, has resigned after going 2-9 in his first season coaching college football.
Kelley left for personal reasons, the school said in a statement. He was hired last April and gained attention for his unorthodox strategy that included onside kicks after made scores and not punting on fourth down.
Kelley's team punted 13 times in 11 games this season.
Kelley said in a statement on social media that he left “to pursue other football interests.”
He was hired last April after years of being a high school coach in Arkansas. He thanked Presbyterian's leadership for the opportunity. The Blue Hose, who lost their last nine games this fall, led the FCS with 414 yards passing per game and were third nationally with 517 yards a game in total offense.
