Barnegat's Shannon McCoy has Kean basketball poised for NJAC title: College notebook

Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals in Delaware Valley’s 69-40 loss to Arcadia. She had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 69-61 win over Lycoming.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 78-61 win over Neumann.

Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) scored 13 in Marywood’s 66-56 loss to Neumann. She had four rebounds and three assists in a 70-54 loss to Marymount.

Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in Muhlenberg’s 66-59 win over Dickinson. She scored nine and added three rebounds in a 75-71 win over Swarthmore.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in Ramapo’s 66-58 loss to Kean. She had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in an 83-49 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in a 72-64 win over New Jersey City. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the sixth time this season.