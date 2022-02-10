Barnegat's Shannon McCoy has Kean basketball poised for NJAC title: College notebook

Shannon McCoy has the Kean University women’s basketball team poised to make a run at a New Jersey Athletic Conference title.
McCoy, a 5-foot-10 senior guard and 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, is leading the Cougars in scoring and rebounds. The Cougars are 14-6 overall through Tuesday and in first in the NJAC at 13-2 following three more wins last week.
McCoy had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Kean’s 66-58 win over Ramapo. She had 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 81-65 win over New Jersey City. She scored 14 and added four steals, three rebounds and two assists in a 58-49 win over The College of New Jersey.
McCoy was averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through 20 games. She was second on the team with 44 assists.
Kean is one game ahead of Rowan (12-3 in the conference) and had three NJAC games left beginning Wednesday night at Stockton. That game ended too late for this print edition.
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had two points, two assists and a rebound in Oregon’s 72-58 win over Arizona State. She grabbed three rebounds in a 63-48 loss to Arizona.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four rebounds, two assists and two points in Bloomfield’s 81-42 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had three points and two rebounds in D’Youville’s 64-56 win over Roberts Wesleyan.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had eight points and 11 rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 79-56 loss to Chestnut Hill. She scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 66-59 loss to Felician.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13 in Saint Anselm’s 67-47 loss to Assumption. She had nine points and three rebounds in a 61-59 loss to Stonehill. She scored 13 and added four rebounds and two assists in a 105-69 loss to Southern Connecticut State.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Albright’s 82-53 loss to Wagner. She scored 18, grabbed 16 rebounds and added three assists and two blocks in a 64-61 win over Alvernia.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in Cairn’s 70-53 loss to Clarks Summit. She had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 72-65 loss to Penn State-Brandywine. She scored 21 and added three rebounds and three assists in a 70-48 loss to Rosemont.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had four points, four rebounds and three assists in Coast Guard’s 84-39 win over Mount Holyoke. She had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in an 85-59 win over U.S. Merchant Marine. She had six assists, three points and three rebounds in an 87-57 loss to Smith.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals in Delaware Valley’s 69-40 loss to Arcadia. She had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 69-61 win over Lycoming.
Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 78-61 win over Neumann.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) scored 13 in Marywood’s 66-56 loss to Neumann. She had four rebounds and three assists in a 70-54 loss to Marymount.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in Muhlenberg’s 66-59 win over Dickinson. She scored nine and added three rebounds in a 75-71 win over Swarthmore.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in Ramapo’s 66-58 loss to Kean. She had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in an 83-49 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in a 72-64 win over New Jersey City. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the sixth time this season.
In Rowan’s 84-79 win over William Paterson, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had seven points and five rebounds, Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored seven, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) added five points and four steals. In an 89-48 win over Rutgers-Camden, Herlihy scored 10, Holt had nine points and four rebounds, and Duverglas added two points, two rebounds and two blocks. In a 73-47 win over Rutgers-Newark, Herlihy had 10 points and five rebounds, Holt had seven points, three rebounds and three assists, and Duverglas added five points, three steals and two rebounds.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) scored 11 and added five assists in Widener’s 76-54 win over York.
Women’s indoor track
Monmouth’s Annie Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) was 14th in the 400-meter run (1 minutes, 1.95 seconds) at the Crimson Elite Meet in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She ran on Monmouth’s 4x400 relay (3:52.88) at the Bruce Lehane Scarlett & White Invite in Boston.
New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Grace Burke (Ocean City) was eighth (1:01.37) and McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was ninth (1:01.55) in the 400 at the Metropolitan Indoor Championships in Staten Island. Burke also ran on NJIT’s second-place distance medley relay (12:40.24). Mattie placed seventh in the long jump (5.15 meters) and 10th in the triple jump (10.18 meters).
Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) placed second in the triple jump (12.44 meters) at the Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame. Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) ran on Rutgers’ fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:46.97).
Saint Joseph’s Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 12th in the mile (5:42.39) at the Bruce Lehane Scarlett & White Invite in Boston.
Sam Eloy (Cedar Creek) ran on Rowan’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:37.95) at the Alvernia Plex Shootout.
Men’s indoor track
Monmouth’s Daniel Fenton (Millville) was sixth in the 400 (49.77) at the Crimson Elite Meet in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:14.55) at the Bruce Lehane Scarlett & White Invite in Boston.
Georgian Court’s Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was third in the 400 (53.30) at the Ursinus College Frank Colden Invitational. At the Bruce Lehane Scarlett & White Invite, Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was 11th in the long jump (6.28 meters), and Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was 12th in the shot put (14.89 meters).
Rowan’s Cameron Ditroia (Ocean City) was second in the 5,000 (16:03.24) at the Alvernia Plex Shootout. Korey Greene (Ocean City) was 19th in the 3,000 (9:39.41). Brendan Schlatter (Ocean City) was 12th in the 800 (2:04.81).
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
