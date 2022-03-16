Barnegat grad Shannon McCoy up for prestigious national college basketball award: College notebook

Kean University senior guard Shannon McCoy is up for a prestigious national college basketball honor.

The 2018 Barnegat High School graduate was named one of 22 finalists for the Jostens Trophy on Friday, given to the most outstanding men's and women's Division III basketball players of the year. The awards focus on three major criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess and service to one's surrounding communities.

McCoy is the first from Kean to ever be nominated for the honor. The winners will be announced March 24.

McCoy, who was the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaged 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

Also last week, McCoy was named to the D3hoops.com All-Region IV first team.

Men's basketball

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points and nine rebounds in California's (Pa.) 95-74 win over Fairmont State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. He had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 67-65 win over West Virginia State in the second round. He had 10 points and five rebounds in a 68-59 loss to Indiana (Pa.) in the Atlantic Regional Championship on Tuesday night.

Softball

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a two-run double, singled and scored twice in Alabama at Birmingham's 8-0 win over Florida International. She went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBIs in a 13-1 win over Florida International.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) singled, scored and drove in a run in Bryant's 13-2 win over Morehead State.

In Iona's 7-4 loss to Mercer, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit a solo home run and Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) had two hits and a run.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) allowed two runs and struck out four in a five-inning complete game in Manhattan's 12-2 win over Sacred Heart. She also hit an RBI single and scored in the win.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit a solo homer and singled for Mount St. Mary's in a 3-2 win over Cornell.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer in Florida Tech's 13-5 win over Emory and Henry. She had a single, a double and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to Palm Beach Atlantic. She singled and scored in a 5-0 win over Palm Beach Atlantic.

Gabriella D'Ottavio (Buena Regional) went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in Millersville's 15-1 win over Chestnut Hill. She hit a single, a double and a run in a 4-3 win over Salem (W. Va.). She went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and four RBIs in an 11-5 win over Wheeling.

Abbigail Markee (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a run in University of the Sciences' 7-3 loss to Saint Rose. She had three hits and a run in an 11-3 loss to Pitt. Johnston. She had two hits in a 5-2 loss to West Virginia Wesleyan. In a 12-11 loss to Salem (W. Va.), Markee singled and scored twice, and Megan Master (Atlantic City) pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed an unearned run and struck two in three innings in relief, getting the win in West Chester's 7-2 win over Southern New Hampshire.

Megan Sooy (Millville) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Arcadia's 11-0 loss to Capital. She hit an RBI double in an 11-3 win over Scranton.

Maggie Wilkinson (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief in Immaculata's 6-0 loss to Pitt.-Bradford. In a 10-4 win over Albion, Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) singled, scored twice and drove in a run.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) had two hits and two RBIs in New Jersey City's 13-3 loss to Rochester Institute of Technology. She hit a two-run single and scored twice in a 9-4 win over Immaculata.

Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) went 3 for 4 with two runs in Penn State-Brandywine's 5-2 win over Bluffton. In a 7-0 win over Mount Mary, Taylor D'Attilio (Cedar Creek) hit a two-run double.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) allowed three hits and struck out four in a five-inning, complete-game for Ramapo in an 8-0 win over Oswego State. She went 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs in a 14-2 win over Nichols. She had two hits and a run, and also struck out two in 2 2/3 for the decision in a 13-5 win over Cortland.

Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) hit a solo homer in Rowan's 4-3 win over Muskingum. In a 13-0 win over Amherst, Korie Hague (Vineland) hit an RBI double and scored twice, and Zoe Frisko (Vineland) singled and scored.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs and struck out one in 5 2/3 innings for the no-decision in The College of New Jersey's 5-3 win over Defiance.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

