Barnegat grad Ginalee Erskine wins javelin for Georgian Court at conference championships: Notebook

Ginalee Erskine and the Georgian Court University women’s track and field team had a winning day at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships on Sunday in Lakewood.
Erskine, a junior thrower and a 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, won the javelin with a throw of 33.22 meters. The gold medal earned her All-CACC first-team recognition.
Erskine added a fifth-place finish in the discus (35.41m) and was 10th in the shot put (10.14m).
The Lions won their seventh consecutive outdoor conference title, finishing with 195 points, well ahead of second-place Felician (109.5).
Holy Family came in third (105.5). Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was second in the pole vault (2.6m). Leah Gaston (Absegami) was eighth in the high jump (1.47m).
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland Regional) was eighth in the 10,000 (35 minutes, 54.21 seconds) for Georgetown at the Big East Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on Rider’s third-place 4x800 relay (9:05.78) at the ECAC/IC4A Championships in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was sixth in the triple jump (12.4m) for Rutgers at the Big Ten Conference Championships in Champaign, Illinois. Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was seventh in the javelin (47.02m).
Brielle Smith (Oakcrest) was eighth in the javelin (47.95) for Stanford at the Pac-12 Conference Championships in Los Angeles.
Baseball
Hunter Sibley (Millville) pitched a shutout seventh inning, allowing a hit and striking out one, in Coast Carolina’s 4-1 loss to South Alabama.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, including a solo homer and the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, for George Washington in a 6-5 victory over Richmond. He scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of a 3-1 win over Richmond.
Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) pitched a scoreless inning in relief, striking out two, in High Point’s 11-4 loss to Presbyterian.
Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed three runs and struck out four in 21/3 innings in his start in Hofstra’s 8-5 win over Towson. He did not get the decision.
Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) doubled and scored in Marist’s 10-2 win over Siena.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed four runs and struck out one in five innings in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 11-4 win over Binghamton. He did not get the decision.
Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) singled and drove in two runs in Old Dominion’s 14-8 win over Western Kentucky. In a 6-3 win over Western Kentucky, Levari hit an RBI double, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched two shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four, for his seventh save of the season. In a 13-2 win over Western Kentucky, Levari singled twice and scored twice.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) pitched a scoreless inning in relief, allowing a walk and striking out two, for St. John’s in a 4-0 win over Butler.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) drove in a run in Bloomsburg’s 5-2 win over West Chester in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament game. He hit a solo homer and an RBI single in a 7-6 win over Millersville to start the PSAC best-of-three semifinals.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) pitched the final three innings, allowing just a hit and a walk and striking out five, to help Southern New Hampshire even the best-of-three Northeast 10 Championship series with a 4-3 win over Franklin Pierce in 10 innings. Artymowicz improved to 6-1. On Monday, SNHU won the decisive third game 13-6 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.”
Marty Cortellessa (Mainland Regional) doubled in Neumann’s 11-2 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. In a 16-3 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled, doubled and scored twice. In a 22-4 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Cortellessa singled, doubled and scored twice. Fowler had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Phil Pfaffman (Wildwood Catholic) singled.
In Rowan’s 10-4 win over Kean in the first game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference best-of-three semifinal series, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled, scored and drove in a run. He singled and walked in a 7-1 win over Kean to sweep the series and advance to the NJAC final to face William Paterson.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) improved to 10-0, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings for York in a 7-3 win over Lebanon Valley in the first game of the best-of-three Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship series.
York won Game 2 5-4 to win the title and earn its first NCAA Division III Tournament berth since 2010.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.