Aubrey Hunter helps Fairleigh Dickinson win conference lacrosse title: Notebook

Aubrey Hunter helped Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham win the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship last week.

Hunter, a freshman attack and Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May Court House, scored three goals and added two draw controls and a caused turnover in a 20-2 win over Delaware Valley. She had a goal, an assist, five draw controls and three caused turnovers in a 22-6 win over King’s in the regular-season finale.

The Devils defeated Stevens Institute of Technology 5-4 in the MAC Commonwealth title game Saturday. Hunter scored twice and won five draw controls in the win.

The Devils improved to 16-0, completing the first undefeated season (regular season and conference play) in program history. They advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament and will face Washington & Lee at 2 p.m. Sunday in the first round.

Hunter has been crucial to the Devils’ success. She is tied for third on the team in points (40), is fourth in goals (27) and is third in assists (13). She has 84 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers and 38 ground balls.

Hunter was a member of Middle’s 2017 South Jersey Group I title team as a freshman, playing alongside her older sister, Allison, now a standout for La Salle.