Aubrey Hunter helps Fairleigh Dickinson win conference lacrosse title: Notebook

Aubrey Hunter helped Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham win the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship last week.
Hunter, a freshman attack and Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May Court House, scored three goals and added two draw controls and a caused turnover in a 20-2 win over Delaware Valley. She had a goal, an assist, five draw controls and three caused turnovers in a 22-6 win over King’s in the regular-season finale.
The Devils defeated Stevens Institute of Technology 5-4 in the MAC Commonwealth title game Saturday. Hunter scored twice and won five draw controls in the win.
The Devils improved to 16-0, completing the first undefeated season (regular season and conference play) in program history. They advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament and will face Washington & Lee at 2 p.m. Sunday in the first round.
Hunter has been crucial to the Devils’ success. She is tied for third on the team in points (40), is fourth in goals (27) and is third in assists (13). She has 84 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers and 38 ground balls.
Hunter was a member of Middle’s 2017 South Jersey Group I title team as a freshman, playing alongside her older sister, Allison, now a standout for La Salle.
Anna Devlin (Ocean City) scored and added eight draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers in The College of New Jersey’s 19-12 win over Rowan in the New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinals. She scored a career-high six, had an assist and added six draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 16-6 win over Montclair State in the final. TCNJ, which won its 10th straight NJAC championship, advanced to the D-III Tournament and will play Babson College at 5 p.m. Saturday. Last week, Devlin was named to the all-NJAC second team.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) had an assist in Caldwell’s 20-8 loss to Georgian Court.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) scored twice and added an assist in Jefferson’s 20-6 win over Post.
Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May) scored in Kutztown’s 25-5 loss to West Chester.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored twice in Rowan’s 19-12 loss to TCNJ in the NJAC Tournament.
Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists in Washington College’s 13-10 win over Dickinson.
In Widener’s 11-10 overtime win against Albright in the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored and added four draw controls and two ground balls, and Gab Cohen (Mainland Regional) scored. In a 15-4 loss to York, Kelley scored twice, and Cohen added a ground ball.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Delaware’s 9-6 win over Massachusetts.
In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 14-6 loss to UMBC, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) scooped five ground balls, and Logan Hone (St. Augustine) scored and assisted.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won six of 12 faceoffs for Robert Morris in a 16-12 win over Utah.
Randy Collins (Absegami) scored in Georgian Court’s 13-9 loss to Wilmington. He assisted on a goal in a 15-14 loss to Dominican.
Jack Menet (St. Augustine) caused two turnovers and scooped a ground ball in Arcadia’s 20-6 win over King’s in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Tournament.
In Eastern’s 20-11 win over Arcadia, Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) scored and added an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won five of 14 faceoffs and scooped three ground balls. In a 24-4 win over Lebanon Valley, Mulrane scored twice and had two assists, and Firmani won eight of 13 faceoffs and scooped eight ground balls.
Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had three goals and two assists in Immaculata’s 16-6 loss to Marymount. In a 19-6 loss to Marymount, Inserra got one assist, and Branden Smith (Lower Cape May Regional) scooped two ground balls.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 20 of 43 faceoffs, scooped 10 ground balls and added an assist in Wilkes’28-13 loss to Misericordia.
