Atlantic City grad Peter Hunter inducted into Virginia Union University HOF: College notebook

Ralph “Peter” Hunter, a 1998 Atlantic City High School graduate, was inducted into the Virginia Union University Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Hunter played for Virginia Union from 1998 to 2001 and was named NCAA Division II All-American and Black College All-American as a senior.
As a sophomore, the defensive back had 40 tackles, including two sacks, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks. As a junior, he had 52 tackles, including nine for a loss, three interceptions and three recovered fumbles. During his senior year, he helped lead his team to the 2001 CIAA football championship and led the conference with 11 interceptions and six blocked kicks.
Hunter was drafted in 2002 in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys and played six seasons with the Cowboys, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.
Hunter was a football and basketball star at Atlantic City. The high school inducted him into its athletic hall of fame in 2017.
Men’s soccer
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) scored in Lehigh’s 2-1 win over Army.
Noah Hamouda (Lacey Township) scored in Georgian Court’s 3-2 win over Felician.
Jayson Fields (Cumberland Christian) scored in Cairn’s 2-1 win over FDU-Florham. Billy Farnan (Ocean City) scored for FDU-Florham.
Caden Sundermann (Pinelands Regional) scored in DeSales’ 3-2 loss to Drew. He scored in a 2-0 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.
In Drew’s 3-2 win over DeSales, Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) scored twice, including the deciding goal in the 49th minute, and Lucas Portadin (Vineland) added an assist.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Binghamton’s 4-1 win over Maryland, Baltimore County.
Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) assisted on Drexel’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Charleston. Faith Slimmer (Ocean City), a former Press Player of the Year, was in Charleston’s starting lineup.
Allie Tierney (Absegami) assisted on Kutztown’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Bloomsburg.
In Palm Beach Atlantic’s 2-1 win over Tampa, Serena D’Anna (Mainland) scored the deciding goal in the 69th minute, and Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made two saves and allowed one goal in about 18 minutes of play.
Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made five saves in Alvernia’s 3-0 loss to Cabrini. She made five saves in 45 minutes of shutout play in a 1-0 loss to Widener.
Anna Bond (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Alvernia.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) scored in Cairn’s 3-3 tie with Bryn Athyn. In a 15-0 win over Valley Forge, Costa and Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored three goals and had an assist.
Jenna Linstra (Cedar Creek) scored in Eastern’s 4-3 loss to Hood.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) made eight saves in Lycoming’s 2-1 win over Arcadia.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands) scored in Montclair State’s 5-0 win over Kean. She had an assist in a 3-1 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made three saves in Neumann’s 2-0 loss to Goucher.
Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made four saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 3-1 loss to Stockton. She made one save in a 2-1 win over William Paterson.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had seven assists and 15 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-2 loss to Wilmington. She had 24 digs and four assists in a 3-2 win over Adelphi. She had 10 digs and three assists in a 3-2 loss to Dominican and 10 assists and eight digs in a 3-1 loss to New Haven.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had 11 kills and four digs in Kean’s 3-1 loss to Stockton. She had 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Hunter. She had 14 kills in a 3-1 win over New Paltz.
Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 12 kills and 15 digs in New Jersey City’s 3-1 loss to William Paterson. She had 15 kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Sage. She had nine kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to Skidmore. She had 11 kills and 10 digs in a 3-2 win over Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. On Monday, Pharo was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.
