Atlantic City grad Nazim Derry averaging 21.1 points for Goldey-Beacom hoops: College notebook

Nazim Derry has been the Goldey-Beacom College men’s basketball team’s top scorer through eight games.
Derry, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard and Atlantic City High School graduate, is averaging 21.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the NCAA Division II Lightning (3-5).
Derry scored 35 and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 88-75 win over Georgian Court. He scored 15 in a 73-68 loss to Chestnut Hill.
On Monday, Derry was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference honor roll.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had two points and two rebounds in Hampton’s 60-47 loss to Morgan State. He had three points and two rebounds in a 58-57 win over Norfolk State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 93-81 win over Coppin State. He had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a 68-65 win over Buffalo.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored five in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 93-67 win over Bucknell. He scored five in a 78-75 loss to Ohio.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored five, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists in Temple’s 73-57 win over La Salle. He had six points, three blocks and two rebounds in an 81-72 win over Penn.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 16 and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 62-58 win over Maryland. He had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in an 80-61 loss to Wake Forest.
Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in West Virginia’s 74-55 win over Bellarmine.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored three in Bloomsburg’s 88-75 loss to California (Pa.).
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) scored five in Holy Family’s 67-58 loss to Chestnut Hill. He had five points and two assists in an 80-71 loss to Wilmington.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had four points, four assists and three rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 84-67 loss to Lincoln. He scored 10 and added three rebounds and two assists in a 69-65 win over Georgian Court.
Da’Sean Lopez (Wildwood Catholic) had two rebounds, three assists and a steal in Gwynedd Mercy’s 62-53 win over Goucher.
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had nine points, three rebounds and two steals, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added two points, a rebound and a steal in Rowan’s 98-69 loss to Stockton. In a 99-91 win over Kean, Ross scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds.
Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored three in Widener’s 78-63 loss to Lebanon Valley. In a 100-79 loss to Hood, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 14 and had three assists. Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) scored four, and Mazur added a point, a rebounds and two steals.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had seven points and four rebounds in Cecil College’s 90-73 win over Montgomery College.
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won a 6-3 decision at 184 pounds in American’s 22-18 win over Duke.
Castleton’s Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) placed second at 125 pounds at the Ted Reese Invitational in Gorham, Maine. Kretschmer went 3-1, winning via a 16-0 technical fall, a pin in 3 minutes, 58 seconds and a 6-5 decision. He dropped a 3-2 loss via tiebreaker in the final. Stephen Jennings (Southern) went 1-2 at 197 pounds, winning a 7-2 decision before losing two straight to end his day.
Elizabethtown’s Kurt Driscoll (Holy Spirit) went 2-1, including a 9-5 decision, at 285 pounds at the Blue Jay Classic.
Vincent Ceglie (Lacey Township) won his 197-pound bout with a first-period pinfall for Johnson & Wales in a 36-15 loss to Roger Williams. He also won by pin in a 32-13 win over New England College.
Lycoming’s Joey Garcia (Ocean City) went 2-2 at 174 pounds at the Ohio Northern Invitational. His wins came on a technical falls of 22-7 and 16-0.
Stevens Institute of Technology’s Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed second at 157 pounds at the New Standard Corporation Invitational in York, Pennsylvania. His wins included a 13-0 major decision, a pin in 2:14 and a 6-4 decision before he lost a 7-3 decision in the final.
Ursinus’ Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) placed sixth at 133 pounds at the New Standard. After dropping his first bout, he won an 8-3 decision, a 14-5 major decision, a 12-10 decision and a 5-4 decision in the consolation bracket. He lost in the consolation semis and then lost by a medical forfeit in the fifth-place bout. Jackson Brandt (Lacey) went 1-2, winning a 174-pound consolation bout 6-1.
The College of New Jersey’s Steven Schwab (St. Augustine) went 1-2 at the New Standard, winning a 149-pound consolation bout 13-6.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.