Atlantic City grad CianI Redd-Howard thriving for Penn State Harrisburg: College notebook

Ciani Redd-Howard has been among the team leaders in points and rebounds per game for the Penn State University Harrisburg women’s basketball team this season.

Redd-Howard, a 2020 Atlantic City High School graduate, had 13 points and three rebounds in a 91-70 win over Penn State-Abington. She had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-58 win over Lancaster Bible.

Through 14 games, 5-foot-9 sophomore guard is averaging 9.1 points per game, third on the team, and 5.9 rebounds per game (second). The Nittany Lions are 16-8 and the third seed in the four-team United East Championship Tournament. They will play No. 2 SUNY Morrisville at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Redd-Howard led Atlantic City to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and was the MVP of the CAL title game her senior season. She was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior and a second-team All-Star as a junior.

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had four points and two rebounds in Oregon’s 66-62 loss to Stanford.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) scored five in Penn’s 67-53 win over Brown.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had five points and three rebounds in Bloomfield’s 74-45 loss to Dominican.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) had nine points, two rebounds and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 64-56 loss to USciences.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 18 and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Saint Anselm’s 89-51 win over Franklin Pierce. She had 11 points and five rebounds in a 71-38 win over Saint Michael’s.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored her 1,000th point for Albright on Feb. 9 in a 72-63 win over Eastern in which she scored 16. Boggs had 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 57-54 loss to York. She had 17 points, five rebounds and four blocks in a 76-60 loss to Stevenson.

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in Cairn’s 77-51 loss to Keystone. She had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 59-50 win over St. Elizabeth.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had nine points and four assists in Coast Guard’s 84-61 win over Emerson.

Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in Delaware Valley’s 86-48 loss to DeSales.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had five points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 60-54 win over Marywood.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in Kean’s 74-59 win over William Paterson.

Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had five points and six rebounds in Marywood’s 64-49 loss to Immaculata. She had 10 rebounds, six points and five assists in a 60-54 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. She had seven rebounds, three points, three assists and two steals in a 67-56 loss to Cabrini.

Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had six points and two rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 73-61 loss to Washington College. She had seven rebounds and four points in a 71-63 loss to Ursinus. She scored 12 and added five rebounds and two blocks in a 71-57 win over Washington College.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals in Ramapo’s 71-48 win over Rutgers-Camden.

In Rowan’s 75-69 win over Montclair State, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had four points and three rebounds, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored two.

Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) scored 13 in Widener’s 79-65 win over Alvernia. She scored 10 in a 72-66 win over Messiah.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had eight points and six rebounds in Hampton’s 76-72 loss to Longwood.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored 21 and added three rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 83-79 win over Saint Louis. He had 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks in an 83-71 win over Massachusetts. He scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 81-55 win over Duquesne.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had six rebounds and five points for Saint Francis (Pa.) in an 81-63 loss to Long Island. He had five points, three rebounds and three assists in an 80-72 loss to St. Francis Brooklyn.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored 11 and added four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Temple’s 64-57 win over Southern Methodist. He had 10 points and five rebounds in a 75-71 win over Cincinnati.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 62-53 win over Virginia. He had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 65-57 loss to North Carolina.

Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored 13 in Bloomsburg’s 78-74 win over Mansfield. He scored 14 in an 85-79 loss to Lock Haven. He had five points and two rebounds in a70-62 loss to Shippensburg.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds in California of Pennsylvania’s 83-63 win over Pitt-Johnstown. He had six assists, five rebounds and four points in a 70-58 win over Seton Hill. He had 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a 90-60 win over Clarion.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 21 in Goldey-Beacom’s 64-63 win over University of the Sciences. He had 21 points, four three rebounds, three steals and two assists in an 83-82 loss to Post.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had three points, two rebounds and two assists in Holy Family’s 73-68 loss to USciences.

Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored 18 and added five assists and two rebounds in District of Columbia’s 82-73 win over Staten Island.

Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had eight points, three rebounds and three steals in USciences’ 64-63 loss to Goldey-Beacom. He had six points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 73-68 win over Holy Family.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had seven rebounds, four points and three blocks in Cabrini’s 68-65 loss to Neumann.

Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had five points, two assists and two steals in Drew’s 117-69 win over Moravian. Drew also includes senior Matthew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic), whose season ended due to injury. He averaged 4.1 points in 11 games.

Da’Sean Lopez (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in Gwynedd Mercy’s 92-88 win over Immaculata.

Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 26, grabbed 13 rebounds and added four steals and three assists in Rowan’s 110-102 overtime win against Montclair State. He opened the overtime period with a pair of 3-pointers to set the pace for the Profs. who improved to 21-4 and carried a six-game winning streak into the start of the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament.

Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and five rebounds in The College of New Jersey’s 68-52 loss to Rutgers-Newark.

Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had nine points, five assists and three rebounds in Widener’s 88-83 loss to Alvernia.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had five points and four rebounds in Cecil College’s 90-88 loss to Harcum. He scored 15 and added three rebounds in a 96-73 win over Chesapeake College.

Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored seven in Ranger College’s 107-102 loss to Weatherford College.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

