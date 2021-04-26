Atlantic Cape's Matthew Byrnes finishes 4th at Eastern Regional archery championships

Atlantic Cape Community College archer Matthew Byrnes finished fourth over the weekend at the Eastern Regional Collegiate Championships in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Byrnes also earned a spot on the all-Eastern Regional team, which combines totals from the indoor and outdoor regional competitions. The top three finishers made the all-regional team, and Byrnes was the top finisher.
At the weekend competition at James Madison University, he scored 695 of a possible 720 points during the scoring rounds. He led all his male compound competitors by more than 10 points and earned the No. 1 seed heading into the elimination rounds the second day.
Byrnes won his first two matches in the elimination rounds before narrow losses in his semifinal and bronze-medal matches.
The college’s archery facilities were closed for much of the year due to the pandemic, but Byrnes practiced on his own and looked for opportunities to compete.
Due to pandemic restrictions, he was the only ACCC archer to compete over the weekend. Byrnes will return to competition in May at the U.S. Collegiate National Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
He is a Southern Regional High School graduate who lives in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.
