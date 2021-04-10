Atlantic Cape starts season strong, ranked 10th in NJCAA DIII

Atlantic Cape Community College baseball coach Rodney Velardi found himself using the same phrase to describe his players.
“They are quality kids,” Velardi said multiple times Tuesday.
“The group of kids we have are just special all the way around, academically in the classroom and on the baseball field,” the 11th-year coach added.
A strong culture and great chemistry have contributed to Atlantic Cape enjoying one of the best seasons in program history. The Buccaneers received the first top-10 ranking in program history this past week.
The success comes as the college embarks on $1.5 campaign to rebuild its campus ballpark, which has not been played on or used for practice in decades.
The Buccaneers, who play their home games at Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City, entered the weekend 8-4 and ranked 10th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll. Atlantic Cape opened the season with two wins over Cumberland, which captured the NJCAA D-III national championship in 2019 and is 336-96 since 2010. In 2019, the Buccaneers were 16-20.
Last season, they were 0-5 before the campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlantic Cape restarted the program before the 2010-11 season. Since then, the Buccaneers have not finished with a winning season.
“I think it comes down to the players,” Velardi said. “Their work ethic is through the roof. They know the game. As we try to develop them further, they pick up things very quickly.
“I give a lot of credit to this group of players. They are just extremely hard working, dedicated. They are relentless in what they do in everything.”
The roster consists mostly of former Cape-Atlantic League players, including Mainland Regional High School graduate Nick Atohi and St. Joseph (now Academy) graduate Jacob Brennan.
Atohi and Brennan are team captains and have been instrumental in the early success, Velardi said. Both plan to continue their baseball careers.
“The past couple years, we got a lot of very, very, talented kids within Atlantic County, Cumberland County,” said Atohi, 20, of Northfield. “We are just getting a name for ourselves. We are starting to build a program. The past few weeks have been great.
“It’s awesome. I love being a part of a winning program.”
Alex Gallagher, Frank Moreta and Angel Murray (Egg Harbor Township), Omar Hernandez and Shane Nanek (Absegami), TJ Cheli and Luis Sauri (Buena), Javier Vega and Philip Santa Maria (ACIT), Anyelo Nicasio and Sleiter Suriel (Pleasantville), Logan Petty (Mainland), Mo Antoncinelli (Wildwood Catholic), Collin Bradley (Middle Township), Nate Goodrich (Cedar Creek), Omar Luis (Millville) and Frankie Piernikowski (Ocean City) are the CAL alumni.
“Player buy-in this year is there. It’s 100%,” Velardi said. “I’ve never seen a group of players that have come and moved in the same direction as this group of players.”
Atohi and Brennan both said chemistry is important in baseball.
“It starts with the guys. We are just motivated and ready to go,” said Brennan, 21, of Laurel Springs, Camden County. “I think last year, the season getting canceled was a bummer for us, and it makes you take it in that you can’t take anything for granted. We were ready to get back out. We were ready to work and ready to win.
“It’s absolutely awesome. I love everything about this program.”
But the bond on the field is the result of a unique culture off the diamond, Velardi and assistant coach Bert Rosica said. The Buccaneers’ team mission statement: “To become men for others as we relentlessly pursue perfection, in all we do, on and off the field.”
“It says nothing about winning baseball,” Rosica said. “Winning baseball games is a consequence of achieving that mission. And by achieving that mission, we are producing fine, young men who are learning how to be successful in life.”
About five players are new to the team after leaving their previous schools — Petty transferred from Hood College in Maryland.
The culture at Atlantic Cape is special, Rosica said.
“When they learn and understand we care more about them as a person rather than just a baseball player, it empowers them personally,” Rosica said. “We’ve created a culture and environment where the pursuit of excellence on and off the field is expected.
“So, what happens is they have a happier experience. We also put a lot of emphasis on having fun playing baseball. We put emphasis on working hard but also having fun. The best result of all this is our ballplayers become our best recruiters. They talk to their friends and say, ‘Come here.’ We are not just chasing victories. Winning baseball games is a consequence.”
The players respect that.
“They teach us to not put ourselves first and to treat everyone around you with as much respect as you would want to be treated,” said Atohi, who plays third base and pitches. “That is how you build a team, and you are going to treat life. It is just awesome.”
Brennan, a left-handed pitcher, echoed that, saying, “I love this program from top to bottom. … We want to carry ourselves as better individuals.”
Recruitment is expected to expand greatly in the coming years, in part because of the new facility on the Mays Landing campus via the Bring it Home campaign.
A new fieldhouse, batting cages and a beautiful field, along with the team’s recent success, should draw more interest.
“I think a lot of kids see Atlantic Cape as a viable option academically and athletically,” Velardi said. “It’s great to be a part of Atlantic Cape right now. They will be coming into something special.”
