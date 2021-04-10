Atlantic Cape starts season strong, ranked 10th in NJCAA DIII

The culture at Atlantic Cape is special, Rosica said.

“When they learn and understand we care more about them as a person rather than just a baseball player, it empowers them personally,” Rosica said. “We’ve created a culture and environment where the pursuit of excellence on and off the field is expected.

“So, what happens is they have a happier experience. We also put a lot of emphasis on having fun playing baseball. We put emphasis on working hard but also having fun. The best result of all this is our ballplayers become our best recruiters. They talk to their friends and say, ‘Come here.’ We are not just chasing victories. Winning baseball games is a consequence.”

The players respect that.

“They teach us to not put ourselves first and to treat everyone around you with as much respect as you would want to be treated,” said Atohi, who plays third base and pitches. “That is how you build a team, and you are going to treat life. It is just awesome.”

Brennan, a left-handed pitcher, echoed that, saying, “I love this program from top to bottom. … We want to carry ourselves as better individuals.”