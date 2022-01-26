Atlantic Cape nationally ranked and winner of 8 straight in men's basketball

The Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team has reeled off eight consecutive wins and earned a national ranking.
On Tuesday night, the Buccaneers beat Brookdale College 102-96 to improve to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the Garden State Athletic Conference (Region 19, Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association.)
The victory was arguably the biggest yet for coach Allen Ragland's team. Brookdale, a conference rival, came into the game 14-0 and ranked fifth in the country in this week's NJCAA D-III rankings. Atlantic Cape improved to 9-1 at home, and is 7-2 on the road.
Atlantic Cape features a geographically diverse roster this season: five players from New Jersey, including Atlantic City High School graduate Tim Bethel, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward/center who has averaged 5.4 ppg in seven games. But the Buccaneers also consist of two players from South Carolina and one each from Colorado, Georgia and Maryland.
Among the highest-scoring D-III junior colleges in the country — they average 95.0 ppg and are shooting 48% from the field — the Buccaneers have scored at least 100 points six times.
All those points are coming from up and down the roster. Freshman guard David Coit (Columbus, Burlington County) is averaging a team-high 31.7, and scored a game-high 42 against Brookdale, and sophomore guard Richard Jones (Hammilton Township, Mercer County) averages 24.2. But three other Buccaneers are scoring in double digits, too: Justin Baxter (freshman forward from Bamberg, South Carolina; 11.8 ppg), Justin Boston (freshman guard from Silver Spring, Maryland; 11.2 ppg) and Naji Wright (freshman forward from Trenton; 10.8 ppg). Baxter is the team's leading rebounder at 7.7 per game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.