Atlantic Cape nationally ranked and winner of 8 straight in men's basketball

The Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team has reeled off eight consecutive wins and earned a national ranking.

On Tuesday night, the Buccaneers beat Brookdale College 102-96 to improve to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the Garden State Athletic Conference (Region 19, Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association.)

The victory was arguably the biggest yet for coach Allen Ragland's team. Brookdale, a conference rival, came into the game 14-0 and ranked fifth in the country in this week's NJCAA D-III rankings. Atlantic Cape, ranked 13th nationally, improved to 9-1 at home, and is 7-2 on the road.

Atlantic Cape features a geographically diverse roster this season: five players from New Jersey, including Atlantic City High School graduate Tim Bethel, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward/center who has averaged 5.4 ppg in seven games. But the Buccaneers also consist of two players from South Carolina and one each from Colorado, Georgia and Maryland.

Among the highest-scoring D-III junior colleges in the country — they average 95.0 ppg and are shooting 48% from the field — the Buccaneers have scored at least 100 points six times.