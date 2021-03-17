 Skip to main content
Atlantic Cape beats Cumberland in season opener
ACCC

Head coach Rod Velardi of Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team practice at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City Monday March 5, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Jake Brennan pitched 71/3 innings with four strikeouts to lead the Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team to a 9-5 victory over Cumberland County College in a National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX game Wednesday.

The St. Joseph High School graduate walked just one. TJ Cheli (Buena Regional) went 12/3 innings with three strikeouts and no walks to earn the save.

First baseman Angel Murray (Egg Harbor Township) had three hits with a double, two RBIs and scored a run for the Buccaneers. Catcher Omar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Logan Petty had two doubles, two RBIs and scored. Third baseman Nick Atohi had a triple, RBI and a run.

Cumberland won the NJCAA D-III national championship in 2019.

Atlantic Cape plays Cumberland again at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Surf Stadium in the second game of the series.

— Patrick Mulranen

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

