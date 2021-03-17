Atlantic Cape beats Cumberland in season opener

Jake Brennan pitched 71/3 innings with four strikeouts to lead the Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team to a 9-5 victory over Cumberland County College in a National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX game Wednesday.
The St. Joseph High School graduate walked just one. TJ Cheli (Buena Regional) went 12/3 innings with three strikeouts and no walks to earn the save.
First baseman Angel Murray (Egg Harbor Township) had three hits with a double, two RBIs and scored a run for the Buccaneers. Catcher Omar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Logan Petty had two doubles, two RBIs and scored. Third baseman Nick Atohi had a triple, RBI and a run.
Cumberland won the NJCAA D-III national championship in 2019.
Atlantic Cape plays Cumberland again at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Surf Stadium in the second game of the series.
— Patrick Mulranen
