Atlantic Cape baseball team ranked just outside top 10 nationally after 2 wins over Dukes

The Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team started its season with four solid performances last week.

It did not go unnoticed.

On Tuesday, the National Junior College Athletic Association released its Division III Baseball Poll for Week 2, ranking the top 10 teams in the nation. The Buccaneers did not make the top 10, but they were one of the four other junior colleges that received votes and were on the cusp of being ranked.

ACCC (4-0) twice beat Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland, including a 6-5 victory in extra innings at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City on Sunday. The Buccaneers also beat the Dukes 9-5 in their season opener March 17.

Cumberland (5-2), which is ranked fourth in the poll, captured its first NJCAA D-III national championship in 2019 and is 326-93 since 2010.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Salem County College and to host Salem at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Rowan College South Jersey - Gloucester was second in the poll, having received two first-place votes. Gloucester has captured 23 regional and seven national titles and qualified for the D-III World Series in 20 of its last 25 seasons.

The Roadrunners are 10-1 this season.

Tyler Junior College in Texas got five first-place votes and was ranked No. 1.

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

