Arcadia's Hunter Sibley tosses shutout, earns weekly award: College notebook

Hunter Sibley’s excellent outing for the Arcadia University baseball team Saturday earned him weekly conference honors.

The junior pitcher and Millville High School graduate struck out nine and allowed just three hits in a seven-inning complete-game shutout for Arcadia in a 4-0 win over Misericordia. On Monday, he was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Pitcher of the Week.

Sibley improved to 4-1 following his seventh start of the season. He had a 4.23 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings for the Knights, who entered Monday 20-3.

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) singled and scored three runs in Alvernia’s 25-9 win over Albright. He had two hits and an RBI in an 8-2 loss to Elizabethtown. He went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs in a 20-2 win over Albright. He singled and scored twice in a 13-4 win over Stevenson.

Gage Ambruster (St. Joseph) hit an RBI double in Delaware Valley’s 12-3 loss to DeSales. In an 8-7 loss to DeSales, Blake Ramos (Millville) singled and scored twice.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine Prep) hit a two-run single that scored David Hunsberger (Vineland) in Eastern’s 10-8 loss to Widener. In a 13-12 comeback win over Hood, Cottrell went 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, including a two-run single that capped an eight-run ninth inning, and Tyler Zeck (Cumberland Regional) struck out one in a scoreless inning in relief to get the win.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Gwynedd Mercy’s 25-14 loss to Penn State-Abington.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven in seven innings to get the win for Kean in a 14-2 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits and two runs in McDaniel’s 8-7 loss to Franklin & Marshall.

In Montclair State’s 12-10 loss to DeSales, Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey Township) singled, scored and drove in a run, and Miles Feaster (Lacey) singled and scored. In a 5-4 win over Rutgers-Newark, Jurkiewicz hit an RBI single. In a 9-8 win over Rutgers-Newark, Feaster singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run, and Jurkiewicz went 3 for 4 with a two-run double and a run.

Matt Kaliske (Lacey) singled, scored and drove in a run in New Jersey City’s 23-11 win over St. Elizabeth.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out two in eight innings to earn the win for Ramapo in a 6-1 victory over Stockton. On Monday, Danbrowney was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Week.

In Rutgers-Camden’s 13-5 win over Ursinus, Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) struck out two in a shutout inning in relief, and Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) scored and drove in a run.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) pitched a shutout sixth inning and earned the win for Scranton in an 8-1 victory against Drew.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) went 3 for 5 in Ursinus’ 6-3 loss to Immaculata.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched a 1 2/3 shutout innings in relief for William Paterson in a 14-10 loss to Rowan.

Brody Levin (Mainland) singled and scored in Harford Community College’s 9-8 win over Monroe.

Men’s track and field

Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) ran on Mississippi State’s second-place 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 10.06 seconds) at the Battle on the Bayou at Louisiana State. He also placed fifth in the 400 hurdles (53.71).

Monmouth’s Ahmad Brock (EHT) was 29th out of 56 runners in the 100 (11.19) at the Towson Invitational.

Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) and Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s fourth-place 4x1,500 relay at the Colonial Relays, setting a new school record.

Georgian Court’s Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was seventh in the shot put (14.55 meters) at the Towson Invitational. Dylan Breen (Lacey) was seventh in the long jump (6.78m).

Jefferson’s Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was ninth in the 10,000 (32:32.30) at the Danny Curran Invitational at Widener. Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 12th in the 800 (2:00.13) and 21st in the 1,500 (4:13.52). Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 16th in the 800 (2:01.33) and 27th in the 1,500 (4:17.78). Blake Corbett (Mainland) was 22nd in the 10,000 (34:05.02).

Treshan Stevenson (Millville) was named the NJAC Track Athlete of the Week on Monday for his performance at the Danny Curran Invitational. He won the 400 hurdles (54.52), the sixth fastest time in Division III. He was also a member of the winning 4x400 relay (3:18.91). Tyler Greene (Ocean City) ran on Rowan’s second-place 4x400 relay (3:22.82) and was 10th in the 800 (1:58.28).

