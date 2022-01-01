Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in CFP

Dean said he made note of how heading into this game, for the first time all season, Georgia's defensive dominance seemed to be in doubt.

"We always want to play with a chip on our shoulder," said Dean, who had seven tackles, two for losses, and a forced a fumble.

Massive nose tackle Jordan Davis collapsed the middle of a Michigan offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best in the country.

"That was our plan going in, being a physical, more dominant front," the All-American Davis said.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick, a transfer for Clemson, had two interceptions and was the defensive player of the game.

The Wolverines finished with 88 yards rushing after coming in averaging 223 per game. McNamara was 11 for 19 for 106 yards passing.

Simply, it was no contest and now the Bulldogs will get a shot at redemption against Alabama, trying to win their first national title since 1980.

All that stands in the way is the most accomplished dynasty in the history of college football, and the rival Smart, a longtime Nick Saban assistant at Alabama, has tried to model his program after.