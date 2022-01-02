Analysis: Expanded CFP gives more players reward worth risk

Corral deciding to play was understandably the story of the game and ESPN's broadcast crew of Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy gushed with praise for the junior — who was then injured in the first quarter.

Corral watched the second half from the sideline on crutches, rooting on his teammates and encouraging his replacement in Baylor's 21-7 victory.

Corral's actions were admirable and it was relieving to hear from Coach Lane Kiffin after the game that X-rays on the quarterback's ankle showed no broken bones.

But at some point, praising Corral and others who choose to play turns into scolding those who don't.

“He’s doing it the right way,” Tessitore said about Corral. “He cares about it the right way.”

So others are going about it the wrong way?

Expanding the playoff doesn't end opt-outs. There would still be far more bowls than playoff games. Ideally, playoff expansion will be part of reimagining the entire postseason, and maybe even regular season in college football.

How about bowls to start the season?