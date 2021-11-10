 Skip to main content
Alvernia outscores Stockton women's hoops in 4th quarter
The Alvernia University women's basketball team used a big fourth quarter to come back and beat Stockton 60-55 on Wednesday in a nonconference game.

Alvernia outscored Stockton 23-13 in the final period to open its season with a win. Stockton fell to 0-2.

Cathryn Kramer led Alvernia with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kayla Williams scored 12 to go with five rebounds and four blocks. The Golden Wolves blocked 10 shots in the win.

Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 23 for the Ospreys. Aiya Underwood grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight. Emma Morrone had four points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Grace Sacco (Ocean City H.S.) dished four assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Stockton will host Saint Elizabeth at 2 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.

