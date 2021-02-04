 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Almost half of Stockton men's lacrosse make CSAC All-Academic team
0 comments

Almost half of Stockton men's lacrosse make CSAC All-Academic team

{{featured_button_text}}
Stocktonlax

Stockton University, lacrosse team practice Monday Feb 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Twenty-eight members of the Stockton University men’s lacrosse team were named to the Fall 2020 Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Academic team.

Stockton’s roster consists of 57 players.

The list includes Ocean City High School graduates and freshmen Noam Levy-Smith and Hayden Smallwood.

The all-academic team recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.2 or better during the fall 2020 semester.

Stockton’s men’s lacrosse team is an associate member of the CSAC as the New Jersey Athletic Conference does not sponsor the sport.

The Ospreys captured their first CSAC championship in 2019. Last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from the university, Stockton is hopeful to defend its title this upcoming season if given the opportunity.

Stockton’s CSAC All-Academic selections

(Hometown/high school): Nicolas Amendola (Roxbury/Roxbury); Ryan Anderson (Avon by the Sea/Manasquan); Eric Bretz (Clark/Arthur L. Johnson); Peter Burke (Shamong/Seneca); Reegan Capozzoli (Wayne/Wayne Valley); Eric D’Arminio (Roxbury/Roxbury); Evan Hilla (Manasquan/Manasquan); Sam Hoffman (Fort Washington, Pa./Upper Dublin); Logan Holleritter (Oak Ridge/Jefferson Twp.); Matt Honchalk (Monrovia, Md./Linganore); Colin Hopkins (Springfield, Pa./Springfield-Delco); Alex Leming (Jefferson/Jefferson Twp.); Noam Levy-Smith (Margate/Ocean City); Eric Lindskog (Montville/Montville); Brenden McSorley (Mantua/Clearview); Will Pellicier (Monrovia, Md./Linganore); Dante Poli (Doylestown, Pa./Central Bucks South); Joe Rivera (Lincoln Park/Boonton); Brendan Scanlon (Philadelphia /Archbishop Ryan); Hayden Smallwood (Margate/Ocean City); Hunter Smilow (Hamilton/Robbinsville); Luc Swedlund (Randolph/Randolph); Matt Thermann (Spring Lake Heights/Manasquan); Jackson Tilves (Mount Olive/Mount Olive); Brendan Wahlers (Green Brook/Watchung Hills); Justin Werder (Roxbury/Roxbury); Liam Wharton (Cinnaminson/Cinnaminson); Colin Wood (Medford/Shawnee).

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News