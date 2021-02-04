Almost half of Stockton men's lacrosse make CSAC All-Academic team

Twenty-eight members of the Stockton University men’s lacrosse team were named to the Fall 2020 Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Academic team.

Stockton’s roster consists of 57 players.

The list includes Ocean City High School graduates and freshmen Noam Levy-Smith and Hayden Smallwood.

The all-academic team recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.2 or better during the fall 2020 semester.

Stockton’s men’s lacrosse team is an associate member of the CSAC as the New Jersey Athletic Conference does not sponsor the sport.

The Ospreys captured their first CSAC championship in 2019. Last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from the university, Stockton is hopeful to defend its title this upcoming season if given the opportunity.

Stockton’s CSAC All-Academic selections

(Hometown/high school): Nicolas Amendola (Roxbury/Roxbury); Ryan Anderson (Avon by the Sea/Manasquan); Eric Bretz (Clark/Arthur L. Johnson); Peter Burke (Shamong/Seneca); Reegan Capozzoli (Wayne/Wayne Valley); Eric D’Arminio (Roxbury/Roxbury); Evan Hilla (Manasquan/Manasquan); Sam Hoffman (Fort Washington, Pa./Upper Dublin); Logan Holleritter (Oak Ridge/Jefferson Twp.); Matt Honchalk (Monrovia, Md./Linganore); Colin Hopkins (Springfield, Pa./Springfield-Delco); Alex Leming (Jefferson/Jefferson Twp.); Noam Levy-Smith (Margate/Ocean City); Eric Lindskog (Montville/Montville); Brenden McSorley (Mantua/Clearview); Will Pellicier (Monrovia, Md./Linganore); Dante Poli (Doylestown, Pa./Central Bucks South); Joe Rivera (Lincoln Park/Boonton); Brendan Scanlon (Philadelphia /Archbishop Ryan); Hayden Smallwood (Margate/Ocean City); Hunter Smilow (Hamilton/Robbinsville); Luc Swedlund (Randolph/Randolph); Matt Thermann (Spring Lake Heights/Manasquan); Jackson Tilves (Mount Olive/Mount Olive); Brendan Wahlers (Green Brook/Watchung Hills); Justin Werder (Roxbury/Roxbury); Liam Wharton (Cinnaminson/Cinnaminson); Colin Wood (Medford/Shawnee).

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

