Almost entire Stockton field hockey team earn NFHCA All-Academic honors

Thirteen of the 16 players on the Stockton University field hockey team were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad, the university said Thursday.
Each player on the list posted cumulative grade point averages of 3.3 or higher through the fall 2020 semester.
Ocean City High School graduates Issy Gilhooley, a senior, and Lainie Allegretto, a junior, Cedar Creek graduates and sophomores Rhian Freire and Victoria Wilson, seniors Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional) and Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional) and juniors Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) and Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) made the list.
Flynn and Gilhooley, along with fellow senior Casey Cordonna, earned the recognition for the fourth straight year. Andrus earned the award for the third straight season. Allegretto and Morganti each qualified for the second straight year.
Freire, along with fellow sophomores Isabella Ceraso and Kelly Mollahan, earned the award for the second consecutive year. Wilson and Wescoat each earned the honor for the first time in their career.
Freshmen Kylie Mitchell and Jenna Fiorito rounded out the list for the Ospreys.
Stockton (0-1) started its season last week with a 2-1 loss to Kean. The Ospreys take the field again in their home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against William Paterson.
