Almost entire Stockton field hockey team earn NFHCA All-Academic honors
Almost entire Stockton field hockey team earn NFHCA All-Academic honors

Stockton Field Hockey

Issy Gilhooley during practice with the Stockton University field hockey team, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Thirteen of the 16 players on the Stockton University field hockey team were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad, the university said Thursday.

Each player on the list posted cumulative grade point averages of 3.3 or higher through the fall 2020 semester.

Ocean City High School graduates Issy Gilhooley, a senior, and Lainie Allegretto, a junior, Cedar Creek graduates and sophomores Rhian Freire and Victoria Wilson, seniors Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional) and Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional) and juniors Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) and Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) made the list.

Flynn and Gilhooley, along with fellow senior Casey Cordonna, earned the recognition for the fourth straight year. Andrus earned the award for the third straight season. Allegretto and Morganti each qualified for the second straight year.

Freire, along with fellow sophomores Isabella Ceraso and Kelly Mollahan, earned the award for the second consecutive year. Wilson and Wescoat each earned the honor for the first time in their career.

Freshmen Kylie Mitchell and Jenna Fiorito rounded out the list for the Ospreys.

Stockton (0-1) started its season last week with a 2-1 loss to Kean. The Ospreys take the field again in their home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against William Paterson.

Lainie Allegretto

Stockton University field hockey player and Ocean City High School graduate Lainie Allegretto

Issy Gilhooley

Stockton University field hockey player and Ocean City High School graduate Issy Gilhooley

Rhian Freire

Stockton University field hockey player and Cedar Creek High School graduate Rhian Freire

Victoria Wilson

Stockton University field hockey player and Cedar Creek High School graduate Victoria Wilson

Lauryn Flynn

Stockton University field hockey player and Southern Regional High School graduate Lauryn Flynn 

Hannah Wescoat

Stockton University field hockey player and Cumberland Regional High School graduate Hannah Wescoat 

Gianna Morganti

Stockton University field hockey player and St. Joseph (now Academy) High School graduate Gianna Morganti 

Kelsey Andrus

Stockton University field hockey player and Oakcrest High School graduate Kelsey Andrus

