Albright's Gabby Boggs earns weekly basketball honor: College notebook

Albright college senior Gabby Boggs was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week on Monday.
Boggs, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, helped Albright win a pair of games last week. The 6-foot forward scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked seven shots and added four assists and three steals in a 70-62 double-overtime win against Cabrini.
She had 17 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a 63-49 win over Neumann.
Kylee Watson (Mainland) had eight points, three rebounds and two assists in Oregon’s 98-93 win over Oklahoma. She had five rebounds and three points in an 80-63 loss to No. 1 South Carolina.
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had five points and four rebounds, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) added three points and five rebounds in Bloomfield’s 70-66 loss to Bridgeport. In a 66-59 loss to Assumption, Ford had four rebounds, four assists and two points.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had 10 points and four rebounds in D’Youville’s 71-60 win over Bryant & Stratton. She had six points and five rebounds in a 69-62 win over Buffalo State.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 10 points and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 64-58 loss to Mercy.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 12 in Saint Anselm’s 67-60 loss to Bentley. She had 14 points and five rebounds in a 77-43 loss to Dominican. She scored 20 and added four rebounds in a 74-59 win over Caldwell.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in Cairn’s 56-48 loss to Centenary. She had 14 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists in a 70-63 loss to Trinity Washington.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) scored 11 in Coast Guard’s 53-45 win over Trinity. She had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 107-74 win over Fisher.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 11 and added five assists and three rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 68-41 loss to Ohio Northern. She had 20 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 78-69 win over Juniata.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Kean’s 64-49 loss to Cabrini. She had 20 points, seven steals, four rebounds and three assists in a 64-58 win over Brooklyn.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had seven points, seven assists and six rebounds in Marywood’s 72-37 win over SUNY Delhi. She had six assists, five points and four rebounds in a 69-63 win over Wilkes. She scored 18 and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 91-47 win over King’s.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 21 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in Muhlenberg’s 65-61 win over DeSales. She had nine points and six rebounds in a 62-52 loss to Johns Hopkins.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in Ramapo’s 75-49 win over John Jay.
Savana Holt (Ocean City) scored eight in Rowan’s 82-72 win over Widener. Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) scored three for Widener.
Men’s basketball
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) and St. Bonaventure won three games to win the Charleston Classic in South Carolina and improved to 5-0 on the season. Osunniyi had seven points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in St. Bonaventure’s 67-61 win over Boise State. He grabbed 11 rebounds and added four points, three assists and two blocks in a 68-65 win over Clemson. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 70-54 win over Marquette in the final.
Matt Delaney (St. Augustine Prep) scored two in American’s 82-42 loss to Longwood.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points and three rebounds in Hampton’s 86-66 loss to Georgia Southern.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) scored 15 in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 85-55 loss to Virginia Tech.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, three rebounds and two assists in Temple’s 82-62 loss to Boise State. He had four points, five rebounds and three steals in a 75-58 win over Elon.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 11 points and eight rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 65-39 win over Radford. He had six points, five rebounds and three steals in an 85-55 win over Saint Francis (Pa.). He had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 72-43 win over Merrimack.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 30 and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 87-79 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 77-65 win over District of Columbia. He was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference honor roll Monday.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) scored 15 in University of the Sciences’ 88-78 loss to Pace. He had eight points and four steals in a 61-56 loss to Millersville.
Matthew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and four rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored three in Drew’s 102-73 win over St. Elizabeth. In a 64-62 loss to Baruch, Capozzoli had five points and five rebounds, and Gallagher added three rebounds and three assists.
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 11 and added six rebounds in Rowan’s 119-108 win over Marymount.
Noel Gonzalez (Pleasantville) had six points and two rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 71-69 loss to Albertus Magnus.
Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had three points, three rebounds and two assists in The College of New Jersey’s 79-63 win over Ursinus.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 27 and added three assists, two rebounds and two steals in Widener’s 94-88 win over Misericordia. He had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 77-65 win over Swarthmore.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had six points and three rebounds in Cecil College’s 113-74 win over Delaware Technical C.C. He had 18 points and four rebounds in a 107-82 loss to Harcom.
Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored nine in Ranger C.C.’s 81-80 loss to New Mexico Junior College.
